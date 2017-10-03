Transfer gossip: Kane, Conte, Sandro, Aguero, Ings, Van Gaal

Real Madrid are preparing a 200m euro (£177m) bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Spanish and European champions are not put off by the huge asking price for the 24-year-old. (Don Balon - in Spanish)

Manchester United are confident of signing Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, 28, when his contact ends at the end of the summer. (Independent)

Manager Antonio Conte could leave Chelsea for AC Milan at the end of the season. The 48-year-old told an Italian radio station that he "misses" Italy. (Sun via Corriere dello Sport)

However, the Blues are ready to make a move for £60m Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, 26, in order to keep Conte at the club. (Mirror)

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could miss a further two weeks with a broken rib. City were hopeful the 29-year-old would be fit for their first match after the international break. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal target Kepa Arrizabalaga is about to sign a new deal at Athletic Bilbao. The 23-year-old goalkeeper had been linked with both the Gunners and Real Madrid. (Talksport via Marca)

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry, 20. (TeamTalk)

Championship side Leeds are chasing 25-year-old Liverpool striker Danny Ings. (ESPN)

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has been linked with a return to Bayern Munich, after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked last week. (Mirror)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Financier Amanda Staveley met Newcastle United officials and has opened lines of communication for further talks to take place regarding a potential takeover. (The Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has had a street named after him in his home town of Setubal in Portugal. (Daily Mail)

The United boss does not want forward Marcus Rashford to be used in both of England's final World Cup qualifiers this week. (Daily Express)

Stan Kroenke, Arsenal's majority shareholder, has bid almost £525m to buy out second-largest shareholder Alisher Usmanov. (Guardian)

Arsenal's players were left furious after midfielder Mesut Ozil and striker Alexis Sanchez failed to attend a club media activity day last month. (Evening Standard)

Hull City's Ryan Mason has thanked Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech for his support after Mason fractured his skull last January. (Sun via Talksport)

Sergio Ramos' relationship with his Spain international team-mate Gerard Pique has deteriorated after Pique spoke about the Catalan independence vote. (Don Balon - in Spanish)

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi was serenaded by his Belgium team-mates as he celebrated his 24th birthday at a squad dinner. (Daily Mail)

The Football Association's attempts to make contact with gay professional footballers have drawn a blank, with "not one" willing to meet the organisation's chairman, Greg Clarke, even in secret or anonymously. (The Daily Telegraph)

The best of Tuesday's gossip

Everton players think manager Ronald Koeman is waiting to be sacked by club owner Farhad Moshiri after the club's poor start to the season. (Sun)

Arsenal want to swap striker Alexis Sanchez, 28, for Paris St-Germain winger Julian Draxler, 24, in January. (Daily Star)

Manchester United will make a move for Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil this January as his contract talks with Arsenal continue to stall. (Independent)

Former Watford manager Walter Mazzarri, 56, is among the candidates to replace Ronald Koeman, should the Everton boss leave his job. (Watford Observer)

Manchester City are looking at Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam, 26, as a short-term replacement for Benjamin Mendy. France defender Mendy is out for several months with a knee injury. (Le Buteur, via Manchester Evening News)