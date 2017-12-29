Sporting calendar 2018: Major events of the year
-
- From the section Sport
BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2018 including the Winter Olympics, Commonwealth Games, football's World Cup, England's cricket matches and Formula 1 races.
The month-by-month list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed but please bear in mind that dates and venues are subject to change.
15 unmissable events
3 February-17 March: Rugby Union - Six Nations
9-25 February: Winter Olympics, Pyeongchang, South Korea
4-15 April: Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Australia
5-8 April: Golf - Masters, Augusta National, Georgia
14 April: Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree
19 May: Football - FA Cup final and Scottish Cup final
26 May: Football - Champions League final, Kiev, Ukraine
14 June-15 July: Football - World Cup, Russia
2-15 July: Tennis - Wimbledon
7-29 July: Cycling - Tour de France
8 July: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
19-22 July: Golf - The Open, Carnoustie
1-5 August: Cricket - England v India Test series starts at Edgbaston
1-12 August: European Sports Championships, Glasgow and Berlin
28-30 September: Golf - Ryder Cup, Le Golf National, Paris
Month-by-month calendar
January
1: Darts - PDC World Championship final, Alexandra Palace
4-8: Cricket - Australia v England, fifth Ashes Test, Sydney
5-8: Football - FA Cup third round
6-14: Darts - BDO World Championships, Frimley Green
9-10: Football - Carabao Cup semi-final first legs
11: Basketball - NBA in London: Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics, O2 Arena
14-21: Snooker - Masters, London
15-28: Tennis - Australian Open, Melbourne
20: Netball - England v New Zealand, Copper Box, London
20-21: Football - Scottish Cup fourth round
22: Netball - England v Australia, Copper Box, London
23-24: Football - Carabao Cup semi-final second legs
26-28: Diving - British Championships, Plymouth
27-28: Football - FA Cup fourth round
28: Basketball - BBL Cup final, Birmingham
28: Netball - South Africa v England, Johannesburg
February
1: Rugby league - Super League season starts
2-4: Tennis - Davis Cup World Group - Spain v Great Britain
2: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations - Wales v Scotland
3: Rugby union - Six Nations - Wales v Scotland, France v Ireland
3: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations - France v Ireland
4: Rugby union - Six Nations - Italy v England; Women's Six Nations - Italy v England
4: American football - Super Bowl LII, Minneapolis, Minnesota
7: Cricket - Australia v England, T20 tri-series, Hobart
9-25: Winter sport - Winter Olympics, Pyeongchang, South Korea
10: Cricket - Australia v England, T20 tri-series, Melbourne
10: Rugby union - Six Nations - Ireland v Italy, England v Wales; Women's Six Nations - England v Wales & Scotland v France
10-11: Football - Scottish Cup fifth round
10-11: Athletics - British Indoor Championships, Sheffield
10-11: Tennis - Fed Cup first round
11: Rugby union - Six Nations - Scotland v France; Women's Six Nations - Ireland v Italy
13-14: Football - Champions League last 16 first legs
14: Cricket - New Zealand v England, T20 tri-series, Wellington
16-17: Football - FA Cup fifth round
16: Rugby league - World Club Challenge - Melbourne Storm v Leeds, Australia
17: Rugby league - World Club Series - South Sydney v Wigan & St George Illawarra v Hull, Australia
17: Boxing - World Boxing Super Series semi-final: George Groves v Chris Eubank Jr, Manchester Arena
18: Cricket - New Zealand v England, T20 tri-series, Hamilton
20-21: Football - Champions League last 16 first legs
21: Cricket - T20 tri-series final, Auckland
22-25: Table tennis - Team World Cup, London
23: Rugby union - Six Nations - France v Italy; Women's Six Nations - Scotland v England
24: Rugby union - Six Nations - Ireland v Wales, Scotland v England; Women's Six Nations - France v Italy
25: Football - EFL Cup final, Wembley
25: Cricket - New Zealand v England, 1st ODI, Hamilton (d/n)
25: Athletics - Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix
25: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations - Ireland v Wales
28: Cricket - New Zealand v England, 2nd ODI, Mount Maunganui (d/n)
28 Feb-4 Mar: Cycling - Track World Championships, Netherlands
March
1-4: Swimming - Edinburgh International Swim Meet, including the British Championships
2-4: Athletics - World Indoor Championships, Birmingham
3: Cricket - New Zealand v England, 3rd ODI, Wellington
3-4: Football - Scottish Cup quarter-finals
4: Athletics - The Big Half, London
4: Basketball - BBL Trophy final, Glasgow
6-7: Football - Champions League last 16 second legs
7: Cricket - New Zealand v England, 4th ODI, Dunedin
9-18: Winter Paralympics, Pyeongchang, South Korea
10: Cricket - New Zealand v England, 5th ODI, Christchurch
10: Rugby union - Six Nations - Ireland v Scotland, France v England; Women's Six Nations - France v England
11: Rugby union - Six Nations - Wales v Italy; Women's Six Nations - Wales v Italy, Ireland v Scotland
13-14: Football - Champions League last 16 second legs
13-16: Horse racing - Cheltenham Festival
14-18: Badminton - All England Championships, Birmingham
16: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations - England v Ireland, Wales v France
17: Rugby union - Six Nations final round - Italy v Scotland, England v Ireland, Wales v France
17-18: Football - FA Cup quarter-finals
18: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations - Italy v Scotland
21-22: Gymnastics - World Cup, Birmingham
22-26: Cricket - New Zealand v England, first Test (d/n), Auckland
23: Football - Netherlands v England, Amsterdam Arena
24: Rowing - The Boat Races, River Thames
24/25: Football - Scottish Challenge Cup final (date & venue TBC)
24: Cricket - Women's T20 tri-series: England v Australia, Mumbai
25: Formula 1 - Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
26: Cricket - Women's T20 tri-series: India v England, Mumbai
27: Football - England v Italy, Wembley
30 Mar-3 Apr: Cricket - New Zealand v England, second Test, Christchurch (starts 22:00 GMT on 29 Mar)
30-1 Apr: Rugby union - European Champions Cup quarter-finals
30: Cricket - Women's T20 tri-series: England v Australia, Mumbai
April
1: Cricket -Women's T20 tri-series: England v India, Mumbai
3: Cricket -Women's T20 tri-series final, Mumbai
3-4: Football - Champions League quarter-final first legs
4-15: Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Australia
5-8: Golf - Masters, Augusta National
5: Football - Europa League quarter-finals first legs
5: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - Switzerland v Scotland
6: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - England v Wales; Netherlands v Northern Ireland
6-8: Tennis - Davis Cup quarter-finals
8: Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
8: Football - Checkatrade Trophy final, Wembley
8: Cricket - 1st women's ODI: India v England
10-11: Football - Champions League quarter-final second legs
10: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - Bosnia & Herzegovina v England; Northern Ireland v Norway; Scotland v Poland
11: Cricket - 2nd women's ODI: India v England
12: Football - Europa League quarter-finals second legs
13: Cricket - County Championship season starts
14: Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree
14-15: Football - Scottish Cup semi-finals
14: Cricket - 3rd women's ODI: India v England
15: Formula 1 - Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
21 Apr-7 May: Snooker - World Championship, Sheffield
21-22: Football - FA Cup semi-finals, Wembley
21-22: Football - Women's Champions League semi-finals first legs
21-22: Rugby union - European Champions Cup semi-finals
21-22: Rugby league - Challenge Cup fifth round
22: Athletics - London Marathon
24-25: Football - Champions League semi-finals first legs
26: Football - Europa League semi-finals first legs
26-29: Judo - European Championships, Tel Aviv
28-29: Football - Women's Champions League semi-final second legs
29: Formula 1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
29 Apr-6 May: Table tennis - World Championships, Halmstad, Sweden
May
1-2: Football - Champions League semi-finals, second legs
2-6: Equestrian - Badminton Horse Trials
3: Football - Europa League semi-finals second legs
3-6: Cycling - Tour de Yorkshire (women's race 3-4 May)
4-27: Cycling - Giro d'Italia (starts in Israel)
5: Football - Women's FA Cup final, Wembley
5: Boxing - Tony Bellew v David Haye, London
10-13: Golf - Players Championship, Sawgrass, Florida
11-15: Cricket - Ireland play their first Test match against Pakistan, Malahide
11: Rugby union - European Challenge Cup final, Bilbao
12: Rugby union - European Champions Cup final, Bilbao
12-13: Rugby league - Challenge Cup sixth round
13: Formula 1 - Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
13: Football - final day of Premier League season
16: Football - Europa League final, Lyon
18: Athletics - Great City Games, Manchester
19: Football - FA Cup final, Wembley; Scottish Cup final, Hampden
19-20: Rugby league - Super League Magic Weekend, Newcastle
24: Football - Women's Champions League final, Kiev, Ukraine
24-27: Golf - PGA Championship, Wentworth
24-28: Cricket - England v Pakistan, first Test, Lord's
26: Football - Champions League final, Kiev, Ukraine
26: Football - EFL Championship play-off final, Wembley
26: Rugby union - Premiership final, Twickenham; Pro14 final, Aviva Stadium
27: Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix
27: Motorcycling - British World Superbikes, Donington
27 May-10 June: Tennis - French Open, Paris
31 May-3 June: Golf - US Women's Open, Shoal Creek, Alabama
June
1-5: Cricket - England v Pakistan, second Test, Headingley
2: Horse racing - The Derby, Epsom
2-3: Rugby league - Challenge Cup quarter-finals
7: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina; Scotland v Belarus
8: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - Northern Ireland v Netherlands; Russia v England
9: Rugby union - Australia v Ireland, Brisbane; South Africa v England, Johannesburg; NB: Wales and Scotland schedule TBA
9: Cricket - England women v South Africa women, first ODI, Worcester
10: Formula 1 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
10: Cricket - Scotland v England, ODI, The Grange
10: Triathlon - World Triathlon Series, Leeds
12: Cricket - England women v South Africa women, second ODI, Hove
12: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - Poland v Scotland; Wales v Russia.
13: Cricket - England v Australia, first ODI, The Oval (d/n)
13-17: Cycling - Women's Tour
14 June-15 July: Football - World Cup, Russia - full fixtures
14-17: Golf - US Open, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, New York
14-17: Karate - World Championships, Dundee
15: Cricket - England women v South Africa women, third ODI, Canterbury (d/n)
16: Rugby union - Australia v Ireland, Melbourne; South Africa v England, Bloemfontein; NB: Wales and Scotland schedule TBA
16: Cricket - England v Australia, second ODI, Cardiff
17-18: Cricket - One-Day Cup semi-finals
18: Football - World Cup: England v Tunisia, Volgograd
18-24: Tennis - Aegon Championships, Queen's Club; London & Birmingham Classic
19: Cricket - England v Australia, third ODI, Trent Bridge (d/n)
21: Cricket - England v Australia, fourth ODI, Chester-le-Street (d/n)
22-30: Tennis - Aegon International, Devonshire Park, Eastbourne
23: Rugby union - Australia v Ireland, Sydney; South Africa v England, Cape Town; NB: Wales and Scotland schedule TBA
23: Cricket - England women v South Africa women, T20 tri-series, Taunton
24: Formula 1 - French Grand Prix, Le Castellet
24: Football - World Cup: England v Panama, Nizhny Novgorod
24: Cricket - England v Australia, fifth ODI, Old Trafford
27: Cricket - England v Australia, T20, Edgbaston (d/n)
28: Football - World Cup: England v Belgium, Kaliningrad
28: Cricket - England women v New Zealand women T20 tri-series, Taunton
28 June-1 July: Golf - Women's PGA Championship, Kemper Lakes Golf Club, Illinois
30: Cricket - One-Day Cup final, Lord's
30 June-1 July: Athletics - British Championships team trials, Birmingham
30 June-3 July: Football - World Cup second round
July
1: Formula 1 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
1: Cricket - Women's T20 tri-series final, Chelmsford
2-15: Tennis - Wimbledon
3, 6 & 8: Cricket - England v India T20s
4: Cricket - T20 Blast starts
6-7: Football - World Cup quarter-finals
7-29: Cycling - Tour de France
7: Cricket - England women v New Zealand women, first ODI, Headingley
8: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
10: Football - World Cup semi-final, St Petersburg
10: Cricket - England women v New Zealand women, second ODI, Derby (d/n)
11: Football - World Cup semi-final, Moscow
12, 14 & 17: Cricket - England v India ODIs
13: Cricket - England women v New Zealand women, third ODI, Leicester (d/n)
14: Football - World Cup third-place play-off, St Petersburg
14: Athletics - The Para Meet and The Meet, London Stadium
15: Football - World Cup final, Moscow
19-22: Golf - The Open, Carnoustie
21-22: Athletics - London Anniversary Games, London Stadium
21 July-5 Aug: Hockey - Women's World Cup, London
22: Cricket - Women's Super League starts
22: Formula 1 - German Grand Prix, Hockenheim
28-29: Cycling - Ride London-Surrey
29: Formula 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
30 July-5 Aug: Badminton - World Championships, Nanjing, China
30 July-12 Aug: Sailing - World Championships, Aarhus, Denmark
31 July-5 Aug: Taekwondo - World Championships, Buenos Aires, Argentina
August
1-12: European Sports Championships - Glasgow and Berlin. Inaugural event featuring rowing (2-5), cycling (2-12), gymnastics (2-12), aquatics (3-12), athletics (7-12), golf (7-12) and triathlon (9-11)
1-5: Cricket - England v India, first Test, Edgbaston
2-5: Golf - Women's British Open, Royal Lytham & St Annes
9: Football - Premier League transfer window closes
9-13: Cricket - England v India second Test, Lord's
11/12: Football - 2018-2019 Premier League season starts
15: Football - Uefa Super Cup, Tallinn
16-19: Golf - US PGA Championship, Bellerive Country Club, Missouri
18-22: Cricket - England v India, third Test, Trent Bridge
18: Athletics - Birmingham Diamond League
23-26: Cricket - T20 Blast quarter-finals
23-26: Canoeing - Sprint World Championships, Coimbra, Portugal
25: Rugby league - Challenge Cup final, Wembley
25 Aug-16 Sept: Cycling - La Vuelta a Espana
26: Formula 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
26: Motorcycling - British MotoGP, Silverstone
27 Aug-9 Sept: Tennis - US Open, New York
27: Cricket - Women's Super League Finals Day, Hove
30: Football - Women's World Cup qualifiers - Scotland v Switzerland
30 Aug-3 Sept: Cricket - England v India, fourth Test, Southampton
31: Football - Women's World Cup qualifiers - Wales v England; Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland
September
2: Formula 1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza
2-9: Cycling - Tour of Britain
4: Football - Women's World Cup qualifiers - Kazakhstan v England; Albania v Scotland; Northern Ireland v Slovakia
6-8: Football - Uefa Nations League
6-16: Climbing - World Championships, Innsbruck, Austria
9-11: Football - Uefa Nations League
9: Athletics - Great North Run
9-16: Rowing - World Championships, Plovdiv, Bulgaria
13-16: Golf - Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France
14-16: Tennis - Davis Cup semi-finals
15: Cricket - T20 Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston
16: Formula 1 - Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay
16-23: Judo - World Championships, Baku, Azerbaijan
23-30: Cycling - UCI Road World Championships, Innsbruck, Austria
28-30: Golf - Ryder Cup, Le Golf National, Paris
30: Formula 1 - Russian Grand Prix, Sochi
October
Dates TBC: Cricket - England tour of Sri Lanka in October & November - three Tests, five ODIs and one T20
4-7: Motorsport - Wales Rally GB
7: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
11-13: Football - Uefa Nations League
13: Rugby league - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford
14-16: Football - Uefa Nations League
19-21: Taekwondo - Manchester Grand Prix
20: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot
21: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin
22-28: Tennis - WTA Finals, Singapore
25 Oct-3 Nov: Gymnastics - World Championships, Doha
27: Rugby league - England v New Zealand, first Test, Hull
28: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
November
3-24: Cricket - ICC Women's World Twenty20, hosted by West Indies
3: Rugby union - England v South Africa; NB: Wales, Scotland & Ireland fixtures TBC
3: Rugby league - England v New Zealand second Test, Liverpool
10: Rugby union - England v New Zealand; NB: Wales, Scotland & Ireland fixtures TBC
10-11: Tennis - Fed Cup final
11: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo
11: Rugby league - England v New Zealand third Test, Leeds
12-18: Tennis - ATP Finals, London
15-17: Football - Uefa Nations League
15-18: Golf - DP World Championship, Dubai
17: Rugby union - England v Japan; NB: Wales, Scotland & Ireland fixtures TBC
18-20: Football - Uefa Nations League
23-25: Tennis - Davis Cup final
24: Rugby union - England v Australia; NB: Wales, Scotland & Ireland fixtures TBC
25: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
27 Nov-9 Dec: Snooker - UK Championship, York
28 Nov-16 Dec: Hockey - Men's World Cup, India
December
11-16: Swimming - World Short Course Championships, Hangzhou
26: Horse racing - King George VI Chase, Kempton
Sport-by-sport fixtures and calendars
