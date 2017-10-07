Transfer gossip: Aguero, Conte, Martial, Koeman, Lookman, Teodorczyk

AC Milan will make an £80m move for Manchester City's Argentine forward Sergio Aguero, 29, in January. (Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal are planning to move for Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial, 21, as replacement for Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 28. (Sunday Mirror)

The Gunners also want Everton's 19-year-old forward Ademola Lookman. (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, 48, is considering leaving the current Premier League champions at the end of the season and returning home to Italy. (Daily Express)

Everton's 54-year-old Dutch manager Ronald Koeman, whose side have won once in six Premier League games, has been given until the end of October to save his job. (The People)

West Ham United are hoping to beat Liverpool to the signing of Anderlecht's £7m-rated Polish striker Lukasz Teodorczyk, 26. (Sunday Mirror)

Meanwhile

England players are thought to be unimpressed with the reported choice of hotel for next year's World Cup in Russia, across a stretch of water from Leningrad Nuclear Power Plant on the southern shore of the Gulf of Finland. (Daily Star)

The Football Association was first informed of a possible links between football and dementia at least 22 years ago. (Daily Telegraph)

Former England captains Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer were among the mourners at the funeral of former Newcastle chairman Freddy Shepherd at St George's Church, Jesmond. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Liverpool head of physiotherapy Andy Renshaw, who was only appointed to first-team duties 15 months ago, has left his position. (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez has played down the training ground bust-up between Jamaal Lascelles and Mo Diame, insisting there is a "great team spirit" at the club. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino is pursuing former club Alaves for unpaid bonuses that he believes should reach 500,000 euros. (Independent)

Everton's Yannick Bolasie, sidelined since December by a serious knee injury, has revealed how the support of the club's fans has helped him. The 28-year-old has begun working with the ball again as his recovery continues. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United's Matteo Darmian believes David de Gea has eclipsed Gianluigi Buffon as the best goalkeeper in the world. (Manchester Evening News)

The back pages

The best of Saturday's gossip

Chelsea's Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 25, is refusing to sign a new contract as he seeks a move to Real Madrid. Courtois' current Stamford Bridge deal expires in 2019. (Marca)

Tottenham are confident midfielder Dele Alli, 21, will sign a new deal with the club which will see his wages rise from about £50,000-a-week to £80,000-a-week. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United are interested in signing Belgium's Napoli forward Dries Mertens, 30. (Calcio Mercato, in Italian)

Marouane Fellaini is out of contract at the end of this season but Manchester United are confident of agreeing a new two-year deal with the 29-year-old Belgium midfielder. (Daily Mirror)