Sunday's back pages

Express
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte could leave the club at the end of the season to return to his native Italy
Daily Star on Sunday
Football on the front page of the Daily Star with the claims the FA will send a surveillance team to the World Cup in Russia
Daily Mail
The Daily Mail says England fans will be warned about nationalistic songs at the World Cup
Telegraph
Reports suggest the FA were told of links between football and dementia back in the mid-1990's
Star
Manchester United may recruit a specialist physio to work with Paul Pogba on his hamstring problems

