Transfer gossip: Roberto, Martial, Pirlo, De Gea, Sandro, Sagna, Meireles

Manchester City are ready to meet the 40m euros release clause for Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto, 25. (Don Balon, via Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are monitoring Manchester United's France international forward Anthony Martial, 21. (Mundo Deportivo, via Daily Mail)

Former Italy international Andrea Pirlo, 38, has refused to rule out a coaching role with Antonio Conte at Chelsea after announcing he will retire at end of MLS season where he plays for New York City. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea target Alex Sandro, 26, is set to be handed a new contract by Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Daily Star)

Paris St-Germain are interested in Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. (Le10Sport, via Daily Express)

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna, 34, released by Manchester City in the summer and still without a club, is being linked with a move to Leicester. (Manchester Evening News)

West Brom are among a group of Premier League teams who are understood to have been offered former Portugal international Raul Meireles, 34. (Birmingham Mail)

Arsene Wenger has told Jack Wilshere he has until December to prove his fitness can cope with regular matches for Arsenal. (BeInSports, via The Sun)

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy has visited a clinic in Barcelona for assessment on his four-month rehabilitation after suffering a blow to the knee and rupturing his cruciate ligament. (The Sun)

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne admitted he feared getting injured on the Bosnia pitch during Belgium's win on Saturday and claims it is the worst surface he has played on since he was seven. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham's Josh Onomah says the decision to join Aston Villa and play regular first-team football has enhanced his performances for the England U-21 team. (London Evening Standard)

Graeme Souness rejected the chance to sign Eric Cantona and Peter Schmeichel when he was manager at Liverpool and before they joined rivals Manchester United. (The Times - subscription required)

Sir Alex Ferguson "rejected the chance to sign Zinedine Zidane" because he preferred Eric Cantona in his position at Manchester United, according to former chairman Martin Edwards. (Sky Sports)

Former Newcastle boss Chris Hughton believes the Magpies "deserve success and are in safe hands" under Rafa Benitez. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Former Port Vale manager Michael Brown, the ex-Tottenham midfielder, says one of his biggest problems was players he targeted did not want to come to the club. (Stoke Sentinel)