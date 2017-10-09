Transfer gossip: Rose, Ghoulam, Griezmann, Di Maria, Overmars, Gacinovic

Manchester United are keen to sign Tottenham left-back Danny Rose, 27, in January. (Tuttomercato, via Talksport)

Manchester City are eying a cut-price £3m deal for 26-year-old Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam. (Sun)

Barcelona will meet Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann's £89m release clause before the 26-year-old's value rises next summer. (Mundo Deportivo, via Daily Mirror)

Paris St-Germain are working on selling winger Angel di Maria, 29, to China in January. (TMW, via Sun)

Arsenal have reached an agreement with former winger Marc Overmars, 44, to leave Ajax and become the club's director of football from next season. (Tuttomercato, via Daily Express)

Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo, 38, has not ruled out joining Chelsea's coaching staff following his decision to retire at the end of the MLS season. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via London Evening Standard)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was in the crowd during Austria's win over Serbia to watch Eintract Frankfurt winger Mijat Gacinovic, 22. (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace sent a scout to watch Turkey striker Cenk Tosun in action against Iceland on Friday. The 26-year-old Besiktas forward's team lost 3-0. (Croydon Advertiser)

Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, 23, is a January target for Brighton. (Daily Mirror)

Everton forward Henry Onyekuru, 20, could return to Goodison in January from his loan spell at Anderlecht. (90mins, via Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United defender Daley Blind, 27, is a target for Turkish club Galatasaray. (Calciomercato, via Talksport)

Watford winger Andre Carrillo, 26, does not want to extend his season-long loan spell with the Hornets as he wishes to return to Benfica. (O Jogo, via Talksport)

Tottenham rejected a bid from French club Nice to take 21-year-old midfielder Harry Winks on loan last season. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, 31, has confirmed he almost joined Everton over the summer. (Canal Plus, via Sky Sports)

Former Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri, 30, says he turned down a move to AC Milan in the summer to sign for Turkish club Antalyaspor. (Manchester Evening News)

Leeds United have made an offer for goalkeeper Kamil Miazek, with the 21-year-old available on a free transfer. (Daily Express)

Leicester striker Islam Slimani, 29, held talks with Watford head coach Marco Silva, with whom he worked at Sporting Lisbon two years ago, over a move to Vicarage Road during the close season. (Watford Observer)

Leeds are preparing to widen their recruitment team with the appointment of Oxford United chief scout Craig Dean as their new head of emerging talent. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Meanwhile

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 23, has provided North East Sunday League side Washington Arms FC with kits and tracksuits. (Sun)

World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks believes Stoke's Jack Butland, 24, should be England's first choice between the posts at the World Cup. (Stoke Sentinel)

Defender Jamaal Lascelles, 23, says it was "difficult" playing with a double hernia last season - but that there was "too much on the line" at Newcastle for him to have an operation sooner. (Newcastle Chronicle)

PSG forward Neymar, 25, has called on Uefa to expel former club Barcelona from the Champions League in a dispute over an outstanding loyalty payment. (Goal)

The best of Monday's gossip

Manchester City have had "serious conversations" about signing Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, 30, for 400m euros (£358m) in January as the Argentine is yet to sign a new deal with the La Liga club. (Marca)

Barcelona are monitoring Manchester United's France international forward Anthony Martial, 21. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

The La Liga side are also closely following Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, 21, as an alternative to Liverpool's 25-year-old Philippe Coutinho. (Sport - in Spanish)

Paris St-Germain are interested in Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 26. (Le10Sport, via Daily Express)