Transfer gossip: Rose, Sanchez, Lemar, Messi, Moyes, Sagna

From the section

Transfer news

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants Tottenham and England left-back Danny Rose. The 27-year-old could move north for £50m. (Sun)

Manchester City are set to make a January move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez - and could get the 28-year-old Chile forward for £20m. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea scouts will check on Red Star Belgrade's Ghana striker Richmond Boakye, 24, during next week's Europa League tie against Arsenal. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool and Arsenal will both move for Monaco and France midfielder Thomas Lemar, 21, next summer. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool or Man Utd? Lawro takes on rapper Wretch 32 in this weekend's Premier League fixtures. Read their verdicts

Manchester City can afford Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, but the 30-year-old does not want to leave, according to his Argentina team-mate Sergio Aguero. (TyC Sports, via Talksport)

Messi could be in line for an £80m signing-on bonus if he agrees a new deal with Barcelona. (L'Ara, via Daily Mail)

Former Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland boss David Moyes would be willing to speak to Scotland about becoming their new manager. (Sun)

Chelsea will consider sending Belgium Under-21 midfielder Charly Musonda, 20, on loan in January. (Evening Standard)

Paris St-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak, 27, could make his loan switch to West Brom permanent. (Le10 Sport, via Talksport)

The French Football Federation plans to hold talks with France boss Didier Deschamps about a possible contract extension. (L'Equipe, via ESPN)

Leicester City could move for former Manchester City and Arsenal full-back Bacary Sagna, 34 who is a free agent. (Leicester Mercury)

Sunderland will consider selling Ivory Coast defender Lamine Kone, 28, England midfielder Jack Rodwell, 26, and Gabon midfielder Didier Ndong, 23, if Ellis Short has not sold the Championship club before the winter transfer window opens. (Northern Echo)

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson wants to sign a new midfielder in January. (Bristol Post)

Ipswich Town will confirm the £90,000 signing of Waterford striker Aaron Drinan 19, in the January transfer window. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Meanwhile

Liverpool "don't come close" to being genuine Premier League title contenders this season, says former Reds and Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince. (Liverpool Echo)

Huddersfield Town will not rush record signing Steve Mounie, 23, back into first-team action. (Yorkshire Post)

Accrington Stanley striker Billy Kee has revealed the secret behind his tally of seven goals in 12 League Two games this season - a diet of beer and crisps. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Arsenal's Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck have been preparing for Saturday's game at Watford in a cryotherapy chamber, where players are exposed to temperatures as low as -150C for a few minutes to shock the body and help aid their recovery

The best of Thursday's gossip

Barcelona chief executive Oscar Grau says his club are prepared to make another attempt to sign Liverpool's Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, when the transfer window opens in January. (Guardian)

Liverpool will continue to refuse to enter into negotiations with Barcelona over the transfer of Coutinho. (Independent)

Alternatively, Liverpool have agreed to allow Coutinho to leave for the Nou Camp in January in a deal worth £98.6m. (Mundo Deportivo via Daily Mail)

Manager Jose Mourinho is ready to sign a new £65m five-year Manchester United contract. (Sun)

Manchester United's Spanish playmaker Juan Mata, 29, has turned down the chance to move to the Chinese Super League. (Daily Mirror)