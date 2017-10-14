Transfer gossip: Van Dijk, Carvalho, Onyekuru, Belotti, Mahrez, Mourinho

Liverpool will have to compete with Barcelona if they want to sign Southampton's 26-year-old defender Virgil van Dijk in January. (Mirror)

Everton are ready to bid £31m for Sporting Lisbon's 25-year-old midfielder William Carvalho despite the Portuguese club saying he is not for sale. (Daily Mail, via Record)

Toffees forward Henry Onyekuru, 20, has confirmed that he met with club officials last week to discuss an early return from his loan at Anderlecht. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal and Tottenham both want to sign Leicester's 26-year-old winger Riyad Mahrez. (Mirror)

Torino's 23-year-old striker Andrea Belotti, a target for Manchester United and Chelsea, is set to be offered a new contract at the Italian club. (Daily Mail, via Tuttosport)

Juventus are competing with fellow Serie A club Napoli to sign Porto's 18-year-old full-back Diogo Dalot. (Mediagol - in Italian)

Rennes are keen to sign Hatem Ben Arfa from Paris St-Germain. The 30-year-old former Newcastle midfielder has not made a single appearance for the French club this season. (L'Equipe - in French)

Real Madrid are tracking several players at this month's Under-17 World Cup, with Lyon's 17-year-old striker Amine Gouiri top of their list. (Marca)

Schalke have offered 22-year-old midfielder Leon Goretzka a lucrative new contract. His current deal expires in June and there has been interest from Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona. (Bild - in German)

Sampdoria and Marseille are interested in signing 18-year-old midfielder Joris Mallet from Belgian club Sint-Truiden. (L'Equipe - in French)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho turned down an offer from Liverpool to become their manager when he was in charge at Chelsea. (Yahoo Sport)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he would like to manage England one day. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile...

Former Manchester United striker Memphis Depay, 23 and now at Lyon, believes his next step is "going to Real Madrid", adding: "That's my serious goal." (Daily Star, via De PSV Supporter)

A Bosnian second-tier side upset with the referee staged a sit-down protest in the final minutes of their league match on Saturday, during which their opponents scored twice to secure a 3-0 win. (Source.ba - in Bosnian)

Watford fans unfurled a pretty enormous banner before their match with Arsenal at Vicarage Road on Saturday

Peru has suspended its domestic league for a month to give the national team more time to prepare for their World Cup qualification play-off with New Zealand in November. (Clarin - in Spanish)

Borussia Monchengladbach's innovative sporting director Max Eberl believes England have the best players in the world at under-17 level. (Times - subscription required)

Borussia Dortmund's 12-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko scored his second hat-trick of the season as the club's under-17 side drew 4-4 with Schalke. (Bundesliga.com)

Chelsea's 23-year-old midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko - who scored on Saturday - promised to dye his hair blue when he got his first league goal for the club. (Sun)

Third-division Argentine club Sacachispas celebrated Lionel Messi's role in helping Argentina qualify for the World Cup by posing wearing masks of the Barcelona forward

The best of Saturday's gossip

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 21, is set to test his club's strict wage structure in order to earn a major pay increase - with Real Madrid monitoring developments. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, is Barcelona's top transfer target in the January transfer window. (Marca, via Daily Mirror)

The Reds will do battle with Arsenal to sign midfielder Thomas Lemar, 21, from Monaco next summer. (Daily Mirror)

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger says Mesut Ozil, 28, will have to fight for his midfield place in the team's starting line-up. (Daily Express)