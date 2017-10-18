Transfer gossip: Kane, Eriksen, Mourinho, Allardyce, Weigl, Koulibaly

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 24, and playmaker Christian Eriksen, 25, were being closely watched by Barcelona during Spurs' match against Real Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo via TalkSport)

Jose Mourinho has held talks with Manchester United about a new contract but is in no rush to sign a new deal. (ESPN)

Leicester City will not rush to appoint a new manager after sacking Craig Shakespeare as they seek a big name. (Daily Mirror)

Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Leicester job but is interested in taking charge of the USA team. (TalkSport)

Southampton were the first club to bid for Naples defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 26, this summer despite interest from Serie A and other Premier League clubs. (Calcio Mercato - Italian)

Juventus have joined Barcelona and Manchester City in the race for 22-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl. (CalcioNews24 via TalkSport)

Reading manager Jaap Stam has confirmed the club are interested in signing 21-year-old Manchester United striker James Wilson in the summer. (Reading Chronicle)

Inter Milan are tracking Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz, 18. (Tuttosport via TalkSport)

Arsenal and Liverpool have been boosted in their pursuit of Monaco forward Thomas Lemar, 21, after Bayern Munich ended their interest. (football.london via Kicker)

Newcastle and Stoke have sent scouts to watch French non-league side FC Martigues's 19-year-old striker Nordine Ibouroi. (The Sun)

Arsenal and Chelsea target midfielder Rafinha, 24, has no interest in leaving Barcelona. (TalkSport)

Aston Villa offered to pay Paris St-Germain defender Thomas Meunier, 26, more money than the French champions when he switched clubs in 2016. (Birmingham Mail via SportFoot)

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian San Miguel, 30, is looking for a move away from the club in January having lost his place to Joe Hart. (Marca - English)

Manchester United have opened contract talks with defender Phil Jones, 25. (ESPN)

Crystal Palace have increased their interest in Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, 23, after he impressed in the Champions League. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, 32, failed to deny he would be interested in a return to Juventus. (Calcio Mercato - Italian)

Twenty-year-old striker Henry Onyekuru's immediate Everton future remains in doubt after claims the summer buy from Eupen will not be allowed to move to Goodison in January. (Liverpool Echo via owngoalnigeria)

Jurgen Klopp says summer signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, is not ready for a central midfield role at Liverpool despite signing with the intention of playing there. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile...

West Ham could soon have a royal following after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given replica football shirts for their young children. (Telegraph)

But despite being the right colours, Aston Villa fan Prince William was not too keen on the shirts in question... (Birmingham Mail)

Northern Ireland, who play their World Cup play-off match against Switzerland in three weeks, produced a video displaying their qualifying campaign so far in the form of a Super Mario game. (Twitter)

British musician Stormzy voiced his opinions on the hearing which involved the FA following allegations from Chelsea Ladies striker Eniola Aluko. (Twitter)

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard admitted he "couldn't believe it" when Chelsea let Nemanja Matic join Manchester United this summer. (Mirror)

The best of Wednesday's gossip

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, wants 19-year-old Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford at the Bernabeu. (Don Balon in Spanish)

Meanwhile, United midfielder Juan Mata, 29, turns down £375,000-a-week after tax to join a team in the Chinese Super League. (Daily Mail)

Former Leicester manager Nigel Pearson is not being considered as a candidate to take over at the club after Craig Shakespeare's sacking. (Leicester Mercury)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche, 46, is top of the Foxes' shortlist. (Daily Express)

Wales manager Chris Coleman, 52, who is out of contract next month, would be open to talks about the vacant position at the King Power Stadium. (The Sun)