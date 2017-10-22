Transfer gossip: Pochettino, Mourinho, Dier, Soler, Ibrahimovic

Real Madrid are eyeing Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible successor to Zinedine Zidane. (Sun)

Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on Jose Mourinho's pursuit of Eric Dier, 23, during last season, insisting that the Tottenham midfielder was left "destabilised" by the affair. (Independent)

Manchester United have opened talks over a £30m deal for Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler, 20. (Sun)

Reds striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 36, has a "minimum" of five or six years left as a player, according to his agent Mino Raiola. (FourFourTwo)

Everton are set to double their money on 20-year-old forward Henry Onyekuru, who was loaned to Anderlecht after arriving at Goodison in the summer, with Juventus and Atletico Madrid interested. (Sun)

Liverpool are preparing to make a £4.5m move for 18-year-old midfielder Manor Solomon, who has impressed playing for Maccabi Petah Tikva. (Sun)

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville has said he will "never" return to football management. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsene Wenger says it is "difficult to believe" midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, wants to leave Arsenal after witnessing the German's performance in the 5-2 win at Everton. (Metro)

Newcastle's 21-year-old Spanish striker Mikel Merino is good enough to interest Real Madrid and Barcelona, says Magpies goalkeeper Rob Elliot. (Independent)

Meanwhile...

Argentina's World Cup winner Diego Maradona and NBA legend Kobe Bryant have jumped on the Tottenham bandwagon. (BT Sport)

Huddersfield manager David Wagner has revealed he celebrated his side's historic win over Manchester United... with a fizzy drink. (Mirror)

On Saturday, Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso copied his fellow Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette's goal celebration...

And on Sunday, Arsenal striker Lacazette repaid the favour...

The best of Sunday's gossip

Former Everton boss David Moyes is being lined up for a return to Goodison Park as the pressure increases on Toffees manager Ronald Koeman. (Sunday Mirror)

Real Madrid are convinced they will sign 24-year-old Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane next summer. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is interested in Benfica's Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo, 22. (Metro)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez could get £500m in the next two transfer windows if British businesswoman Amanda Staveley is successful in buying the club. (Sunday Express)