Transfer gossip: Tuchel, Giggs, Almeyda, Ancelotti, Silva, Dyche, Soler

Everton gossip

Everton have made ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel their number one target after sacking boss Ronald Koeman. (Mirror)

Everton want former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti to come back to the Premier League and be their new boss, but the Italian wants Swansea boss Paul Clement as his assistant. (Sun)

Everton want to hijack Leicester's move to make Burnley's Sean Dyche their new manager. (Daily Express)

Dyche is Everton's top target and could cost them £2.5m in compensation, while an outside option is for Toffees under-23s manager David Unsworth could take the job until the end of the season. (Telegraph)

David Unsworth is to take temporary charge of Everton and wants to manage the club long term. (Guardian)

Watford boss Marco Silva is Jamie Carragher's pick to succeed Ronald Koeman at Everton. (Telegraph)

'Paying for cold approach & transfer failures' Where has it gone wrong for Koeman at Everton?

Other transfer news

Manchester United have opened talks with Valencia over a £30m deal for Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler, 20. (Sun)

Former Argentina midfielder Matias Almeyda, who is the current boss of Mexico's Guadalajara, is a contender for the Leicester job. (Mirror)

West Ham want Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann to replace Slaven Bilic. (Daily Express)

West Ham players held crisis talks at their training ground on Monday, following the Premier League defeat by Brighton, as Bilic faces fresh scrutiny over his job. (Daily Mail)

David Moss has left Huddersfield Town after five months as head of football operations. (Independent)

Arsene Wenger and the Arsenal board will be asked at Thursday's annual general meeting to make a final decision on the club's managerial future well before the end of next season. (Telegraph)

Meanwhile...

Jose Mourinho flung his coat to the floor as he tore into Manchester United's players in the dressing room for the first time in his reign, after Saturday's defeat to Huddersfield. (Sun)

The world's fastest man Usain Bolt is determined to pursue his "dream" of playing professional football but will not "embarrass" himself in doing so. (Daily Mail)

Patrick Stewart has played Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Charles Xavier in the X-Men and now he has met Lionel Messi. (Twitter)

Jack Wilshere has revealed is doing his coaching badges alongside Arsenal skipper Per Mertesacker. The 25-year-old is now doing his Uefa B badge after completing the Level Two coach qualification while on loan with Bournemouth last term. (Sun)

Arsenal midfielder Wilshere, 25, has been assured of his England future by manager Gareth Southgate. (Daily Mail)

Gabriel Jesus says he has a good off-field relationship with Sergio Aguero. (Manchester Evening News)

Watford defender Christian Kabasele says the Hornets are not afraid of anyone. (Hertfordshire Mercury)

The best of Monday's gossip

Liverpool are prepared to let Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, go to Barcelona in January. (Mundo Deportivo, via Daily Mail)

Arsenal have been alerted by the news that AC Milan may sell 21-year-old Portugal forward Andre Silva in January. (Corriere dello sport, via Talksport)

Real Madrid and Spain forward Marco Asensio, 21, is open to a move to Manchester United if he is not given a more important role at the Bernabeu. (Diario Gol, via Daily Star)

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce says the Championship club will do "everything in our power" to sign 24-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who is on loan at Villa Park, on a permanent deal. (Birmingham Mail)

Wolfsburg have made a £9m bid for Besiktas and Turkey forward Cenk Tosun, who is also a target for Newcastle and Crystal Palace. (Talksport)

Real Madrid are targeting Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible successor to Zinedine Zidane. (Sun)