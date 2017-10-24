Sports minister Tracey Crouch says she wants to see a better whistle-blowing process for current sportsmen and women.

It comes after UK Sport chief executive Liz Nicholl says rebuilding trust and changing behaviour are the "top priority" to protect athlete welfare after several "deeply disturbing" scandals.

Bullying claims in a number of sports have led to questions over whether winning is put before welfare.

