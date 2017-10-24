UK Anti-Doping chairman Trevor Pearce says sports governing bodies need to make the "key issue" of anti-doping much more of a priority.

Drugs cheats in British sport will not face criminal prosecution, the sports minister Tracey Crouch has said after a report into the UK's anti-doping rules.

Doping is criminalised in countries such as France and Italy.

