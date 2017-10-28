Transfer gossip: Griezmann, Coutinho, Palmieri, Bale, Casemiro, Niguez, Carroll

Barcelona are ready to make an £89m summer move for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, 26. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

However, Barcelona must reduce their "crippling" wage bill if they want to sign Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25. (Daily Mail)

Coutinho has turned down a move to Paris St-Germain in January 2018 and told his agent to secure him a move to Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)

Liverpool are also weighing up a £22m move for Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri, 23, after his recovery from knee surgery. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has called former employers Real Madrid to tell them he will not be making an approach for 28-year-old forward Gareth Bale. (Diario Gol via Daily Mirror)

Real have drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace 32-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo: Paris St-Germain's Goncalo Guedes, 20, Gremio midfielder Lincoln, 18, and Palmeiras star Alan Souza, 20. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are interested in signing 25-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro. (Diario Gol in Spanish)

Chelsea are preparing an 80m euro bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, 22. (Don Balon in Spanish)

Ally McCoist says he would be interested in returning as Rangers manager, having led them to back-to-back promotions during his spell in charge from 2011-2015 (Talksport)

Leicester City's 25-year-old midfielder Papy Mendy - on loan at Nice - has a future at the club, says new manager Claude Puel. (Leicester Mercury)

PCP Partners have made an initial bid of £300m to buy Newcastle United. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Moves for Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, 22, Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, 23, and West Ham striker Andy Carroll, 28, were discussed at a meeting as Newcastle representatives met with PCP Partners to discuss potential signings. (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is planning to add to his squad in January as he tries to avoid relegation. (Guardian)

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is set to meet the £2m release clause in the contract of Groningen forward Mimoun Mahi, 23, but faces competition from Swansea, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest. (Sun)

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 28, is set to sign a new five-year contract with the club. (Daily Express)

Everton striker Henry Onyekuru, 20, could return to Goodison Park in January from a loan spell at Anderlecht. (Het Nieuwsblad via the Daily Star)

David Unsworth says there is no timeframe on his role as caretaker manager at Everton but could get until the next international break in November to stake his claim for the job on a full-time basis. (Guardian)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

England Under-17s manager Steve Cooper says his side will not be motivated by revenge in the World Cup final against Spain on Saturday after losing to their opponents in the European Championship final this summer. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said former assistant Steve Holland texted him to say reports that Blues players had messaged him over the Italian's training methods were not true. (Daily Express)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has responded to critics of defender Dejan Lovren. (Belfast Telegraph)

Klopp revealed Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane should return from injury after the next international break. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has compared the "here and now" mentality of modern football to Brexit. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking at taking his squad on a warm-weather training camp to Abu Dhabi in the New Year. (Sun)

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany, who has been out with a calf injury since August, is set to return to training in 10 days. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has kept his promise to dye his hair blue after scoring in the 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace. (Goal.com)

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the name of his fourth child in a family Instagram video. (Daily Mirror)

The best of Friday's gossip

Barcelona winger Jose Arnaiz, 22, is a target for Manchester United and Arsenal. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Chelsea want to sign £53m-rated Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, 27, in order to keep manager Antonio Conte happy. (Sun)

New Leicester City manager Claude Puel wants to sign forward Hatem Ben Arfa, 30, from PSG. (RMCSport - in French)