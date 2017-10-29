Transfer gossip: Sanchez, De Bruyne, Coutinho, De Gea, Meunier, Mascherano

Manchester City decide against making a bid for Arsenal's 28-year-old forward Alexis Sanchez in January, preferring to sign him on a free in the summer. (Sunday Mirror)

Everton's major shareholder Farhad Moshiri wants to make a £30m move for Chile international Sanchez in January. (Sun on Sunday)

Toffees chairman Bill Kenwright would like David Unsworth to be given an extended run in charge of the side, while major shareholder Moshiri would prefer a bigger name to replace Ronald Koeman. (Sunday Mirror)

Everton are planning to bring in former England, Crystal Palace and Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce. (Sun on Sunday)

Barcelona believe they can sign 25-year-old Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho for £132m in the January transfer window with a down payment of £75m. (Sunday Express)

Liverpool's board have told manager Jurgen Klopp he will be allowed to re-invest the entire fee from the sale of Coutinho. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City are set to make 26-year-old Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne the highest paid player in their history with a new contract worth £250,000 a week. (Daily Star Sunday)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Besiktas' 26-year-old Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, who is valued at £20m. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, is still waiting to hear from the club about contract talks. (Daily Star Sunday)

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is "worried" about Marouane Fellaini's contract situation. The 29-year-old Belgium midfielder's deal expires at the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

Mourinho is keen to sign Paris St-Germain's 26-year-old Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier. (Sunday Express)

Everton are interested in signing Sheffield United's teenage centre-back Sam Graham. (Liverpool Echo)

Barcelona and Argentina defender Javier Mascherano, 33, is set to leave the club at the end of the season and has plans to play in the MLS. (Sport)

Liverpool are tracking Club America's 17-year-old Mexican midfielder Diego Lainez. (ESPN - in Spanish)

Meanwhile...

Newcastle's Spanish manager Rafael Benitez says it is easier for an English coach to get a job managing England than at a top-six club in the Premier League. (Mail on Sunday)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was linked with taking over at Leicester City before Frenchman Claude Puel was appointed and he says "at the minute, it's unlikely that an English/British manager will get the big jobs - but it doesn't mean they definitely won't". (Sunday Times - subscription required)

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling were upset to discover Sturridge is only rated 76 for pace in Fifa 18. (FATV)

The government has "no current plans" to allow safe standing at Premier League and Championship grounds, with the issue considered of low priority. (Sunday Telegraph)

The best of Saturday's gossip

Barcelona are ready to make an £89m summer move for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, 26. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

However, Barcelona must reduce their "crippling" wage bill if they want to sign Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25. (Daily Mail)

Coutinho has turned down a move to Paris St-Germain in January 2018 and told his agent to secure him a move to Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)

Liverpool are also weighing up a £22m move for Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri, 23, after his recovery from knee surgery. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has called former employers Real Madrid to tell them he will not be making an approach for 28-year-old forward Gareth Bale. (Diario Gol via Daily Mirror)