Transfer gossip: Coutinho, Mourinho, Moyes, Salah, Neymar

Paris St-Germain have made Liverpool midfielder Philppe Coutinho, 25, their priority signing for next summer's transfer window. (TF1 - in French)

Arsenal will offer 18-year-old striker Eddie Nketiah a new five-year contract that will take his salary from £2,000 a week to £15,000 a week. (Sun)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has criticised fans who he believes should have been more vocal in their support of 24-year-old striker Romelu Lukaku. (Guardian)

Mourinho says he has "no idea" when United midfielder Paul Pogba, 24, will return to fitness. (Mirror)

Burnley will look to replace manager Sean Dyche with ex-Manchester United boss David Moyes if Dyche leaves Turf Moor for Everton. (Sun)

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah's stint as the club's penalty taker could last just one game after the 25-year-old's miss against Huddersfield on Saturday. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal are preparing a £2m bid for Ipswich's 17-year-old midfielder Tristan Nydam. (Sun)

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger says forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, has a "social contract" to perform well for the Gunners when they play Manchester City on Sunday. (Telegraph)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes England's successful year at youth level will make the senior side "very hard to beat" in the future. (Guardian)

La Liga president Javier Tebas has again called for Uefa to punish Paris St-Germain for "cheating" Financial Fair Play rules. (L'Equipe - in French)

Manchester City have decided against making a bid for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez in January, preferring to sign him on a free in the summer. (Sunday Mirror)

Everton's major shareholder Farhad Moshiri wants to make a £30m move for Chile international Sanchez in January. (Sun on Sunday)

Toffees chairman Bill Kenwright would like David Unsworth to be given an extended run in charge of the side, while major shareholder Moshiri would prefer a bigger name to replace Ronald Koeman. (Sunday Mirror)

Everton are planning to bring in former England, Crystal Palace and Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce. (Sun on Sunday)

Barcelona believe they can sign 25-year-old Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho for £132m in the January transfer window with a down payment of £75m. (Sunday Express)