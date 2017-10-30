Transfer gossip: Allardyce, Zidane, Hemed, Bilic, Nainggolan, Defoe

Bookmakers have cut the odds on Sam Allardyce becoming the new Everton manager, with the former England boss now favourite to take over at Goodison Park (Liverpool Echo)

Crystal Palace would be due a payment in the region of £2m if Allardyce takes the Everton job, due to a clause in his severance agreement when he left Palace in May. (Independent)

Zinedine Zidane has his "work cut out"' to keep his job at Real Madrid after defeat by Girona left his side eight points behind Barcelona, says journalist Raphael Honigstein. (Radio 5 live)

Shanghai Shenhua are leading the chase among Chinese Super League clubs for Brighton and Israel striker Tomer Hemed, 30. (Sun)

Slaven Bilic's future as West Ham manager is still in the balance. (Mirror)

Bury chairman Stewart Day says he wants to finds a replacement for Lee Clark within the next two weeks. (Daily Express)

Roma and Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan, 29, says he never thought about leaving the Serie A club to join Chelsea in the summer. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile...

Napoli have banned belts from their stadium for their Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday. (Daily Mail)

Gary Neville has compared Jose Mourinho to boxer Floyd Mayweather in a defence of the Manchester United manager. (Sky Sports)

England striker Jermain Defoe, 35, fears for his World Cup chances because of his lack of regular football at Bournemouth. (Mirror)

Dubai-based financier Amanda Staveley is leading the race to take over at Newcastle United. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Chinese side Meixian Techand have given their players £3m each for winning promotion to the second tier of football in China. (Daily Mail)

Juan Mata has joked about his 'bromance' with David de Gea. (Twitter)

The best of Monday's gossip

Paris St-Germain have made Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, their priority signing for next summer. (TF1 - in French)

Manchester City believe they can sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco, despite the 25-year-old recently signing a long-term contract at the Bernabeu. (Don Balon, via Daily Express)

With Burnley manager Sean Dyche linked with the Everton job, defender Stephen Ward says "it'd be a blow to lose him". (Times - subscription required)

Should Dyche leave, Burnley will look to replace him with former Toffees and Manchester United boss David Moyes. (Sun)

Former Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew is a contender for the Rangers job. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson faces the sack if his side do not beat Bolton on Tuesday. (Daily Star)