Transfer gossip: Lemar, Allardyce, Dyche, Nainggolan, Fabinho

Arsenal will have to compete with Barcelona and Liverpool if they want to sign Monaco's 21-year-old winger Thomas Lemar next summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Sam Allardyce is to hold talks with Everton over their vacant managerial position, but he wants a lucrative contract to take the job. (Sun)

Everton will not make an imminent approach for Burnley boss Sean Dyche. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing former Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, 27, from RB Leipzig. (ESPN)

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, 36, has no plans to leave Old Trafford despite interest from Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa. (ESPN)

Swansea's striker Tammy Abraham, 20 and on loan from Chelsea, will turn down the chance to play for Nigeria, preferring to wait for an England call-up instead. (Times - subscription required)

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan says he never considered leaving to join Chelsea, who were linked with a bid for the 29-year-old. (Independent)

Monaco midfielder Fabinho, 24, has revealed his frustration after moves to Manchester United and Paris St-Germain were blocked during the course of the past year. (Sports Illustrated)

Leicester City did not contact former boss Claudio Ranieri, now in charge of French club Nantes, about returning to the club as manager. (Leicester Mercury)

Chris Coleman has held further talks over an extension to his Wales contract that would see him lead the nation in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud says dance lessons he took as a student helped him perform the scorpion kick goal that won the Fifa Puskas award. (France 2, via ESPN)

Liverpool's 17-year-old striker Rhian Brewster will not play for the club's Uefa Youth League side on Wednesday as he is recovering from England's Under-17 World Cup win. (Liverpool Echo)

France's Football Federation has asked Uefa to intervene following Spanish La Liga chief Javier Tebas' repeated claims that Paris St-Germain are "financially doping". (L'Equipe - in French)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is ready to give 32-year-old right-back Mathieu Debuchy a run in the Gunners first XI. (Evening Standard)

The best of Tuesday's gossip

Crystal Palace would be due a payment in the region of £2m if Sam Allardyce takes the Everton job, because of a clause in his severance agreement when he left Palace in May. (Independent)

Chelsea are ready to offer midfielder Cesc Fabregas a new contract amid renewed interest in the 30-year-old from Manchester United. (Times - subscription required)

Arsenal are interested in a January move for 25-year-old Napoli midfielder Jorginho. (Tuttomercato, via Daily Star)

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, 26, is a target for Ligue 1 side Marseille. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)