UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor says there is "no doubt" that he would beat Floyd Mayweather in a rematch and says he wants to fight again in a boxing ring.

Mayweather extended his perfect career record to 50 fights unbeaten by stopping McGregor in the 10th round of one of the richest bouts in boxing history.

