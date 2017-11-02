Transfer gossip: Conte, Lemar, Nuno, Dyche, Werner, Wilshere

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte retains the support of the club's board, despite Tuesday's Champions League defeat at Roma. (Daily Mirror)

Everton are ready to pay the £2.5m release clause in Sean Dyche's Burnley contract. (Sun)

Gremio's 24-year-old attacker Luan - who is reportedly a target for Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal - has signed a contract extension to stay in his native Brazil until 2020. (Goal)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is on a six-man shortlist as possible replacements for Unai Emery at Paris St-Germain, along with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho. (Paris United - in French)

Barcelona are hoping to bring in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, 21, and his defensive team-mate Dayot Upamecano, 19. (Mundo Deportivo via Daily Mirror)

Southend boss Phil Brown says taking charge of Sunderland would be his "dream job". (Basildon, Canvey and Southend Echo)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has played down rumours linking the club with a move for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, 21. (Evening Standard)

Wenger wants to have resolved contract talks with 25-year-old midfielder Jack Wilshere by December. (Daily Mirror)

Everton's caretaker boss David Unsworth believes he has two games to convince the club's owners he deserves the job on a permanent basis. (Liverpool Echo)

Meanwhile

Former Bochum striker Tommy Bechmann has won almost £600,000 on the Danish lottery. (Sun)

Besiktas fans believed that they had spotted Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini meeting with officials from their club in an Istanbul hotel, only for it to be revealed that it was Fellaini's twin brother Mansour. (Daily Mail)

Egyptian club Al-Ahly's training session on Tuesday was cancelled because too many fans showed up to watch. (Video 7, via Guardian)

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley, 28, could be recalled to the England squad for friendlies against Germany and Brazil in November. (ESPN)

The best of Wednesday's gossip

Sam Allardyce is to hold talks with Everton over their vacant managerial position, but he wants a lucrative contract to take the job. (Sun)

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing former Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, 27, from RB Leipzig. (ESPN)

Manchester United are favourites to sign Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, 20, and their 21-year-old striker Moussa Dembele. (Daily Mirror)