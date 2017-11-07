Former Airdrieonians manager Eddie Wolecki-Black returns to Cowdenbeath to meet the man who saved his life after he suffered a stroke last year during a match.

Wolecki-Black tells Sportsound’s Kenny Macintyre about his fight to recover and his aim of returning to football.

The full interview will be broadcast on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online from 18:30 GMT on Tuesday.