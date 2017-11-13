BBC Sport - Eddie Jones: England coach gets telling-off from his mother over swearing

I am in trouble with my mother - Jones

  • From the section Sport

Eddie Jones may rule the England rugby team with an iron fist, but he isn't too old for a telling-off from his mother.

Like most of Twickenham, head coach Jones was frustrated by the patchy performance against Argentina on Saturday - and was caught swearing on camera after England conceded a second-half penalty.

The 57-year-old Australian, whose side went on to win the game 21-8, was a guest on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast and revealed his mother had been in touch over the issue.

"I got phone call from my mother, who is 93, rapping me over the knuckles. She still tells me not to swear. I'm in the doghouse and I certainly won't do it again."

READ MORE: England head coach apologies for swearing

Top videos

Video

I am in trouble with my mother - Jones

  • From the section Sport
Video

Ali & Cook dice with danger Down Under

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Dementia in football: Shearer has MRI scan

Video

'I knew I was going to die' - lost-at-sea surfer returns to water

  • From the section Sport
Video

Gunter on caps, captaincy and Coleman

Video

'Tyson will return in April' - Peter Fury

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories