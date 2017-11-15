Gossip column: Wilshere, Fellaini, Clasie, Silva, Mbodji, Forsberg

Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, is wanted by Real Betis and the Spanish side are confident they can convince him to sign once his £90,000-a-week Gunners contract ends in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City defender Pablo Mari, 24, is wanted by a number of Premier League and Championship clubs in the January transfer window. The Spaniard is currently on loan in the Netherlands with NAC Breda. (Daily Mail)

Southampton's Dutch midfielder Jordy Clasie, 26, wants to rejoin his former club Feyenoord. (Sun)

Everton have failed in a fresh £10m move to hire Watford's Portuguese manager Marco Silva. The Toffees are prepared to pay Silva a salary of £3.5m a season - a significant increase of what he is currently receiving. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Toffees forward Tim Cahill, 37, has cast doubt over his future with Melbourne City, suggesting he will walk if he can't get regular A-League football in the lead-up to next year's World Cup. (The Age)

Newcastle United are one of a number of English clubs interested in 28-year-old Senegal captain and Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji. (Turkish-football via the Newcastle Chronicle)

RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg, 26, says he wants to concentrate on performing for the German club following reports that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is looking to bring him to Old Trafford. (Bild via Manchester Evening News)

Meanwhile...

Manchester United's Marcos Rojo (centre) has been out of action since April

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, 27, featured in his first game in seven months, having been sidelined with a knee injury, when he played 45 minutes for the Under-23 team against Athletic Bilbao. (Goal)

And United manager Mourinho has revealed his frustration over England's handling of the injured Phil Jones, who now misses the weekend game against Newcastle after aggravating a pre-existing thigh problem against Germany on Friday. (Mirror)

Former England manager Sam Allardyce, 63, says he is no longer interested in the vacant manager's job at Everton. (Talksport)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he will discuss his future with the club's board at the end of the season. (Bein Sports)

The Gunners are close to appointing Borussia Dortmund's Sven Mislintat, 45, as their new chief scout to replace Steve Rowley, who is on the verge of leaving the club after 35 years. (The Independent)

Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez, 20, could have joined Chelsea as a 15-year-old but chose to stay at Charlton Athletic instead. (Daily Telegraph)

Everton striker Oumar Niasse, 27, says he "felt sorry" for former manager Ronald Koeman, who was sacked by the club in October. (Sky Sports)

Former Juventus and Middlesbrough forward Fabrizio Ravanelli would like Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, 48, to return to coach Italy. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)

Sunderland have made no official approach for Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill or Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, 27, has written lyrics for a song on his singer-wife Marina Luczenko's new album. (The Sun)

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was linked with moves to Manchester United and Paris St-Germain last summer, wants to leave Real Madrid after rejecting a new contract. The 32-year-old Portuguese still has three years to run on his current deal. (El Chiringuito de Jugones, in Spanish)

Italy World Cup winner Alessandro Del Piero wants Chelsea boss Conte to return as Azzurri head coach when he leaves Stamford Bridge. (Sport360)

But former Inter Milan defender Giuseppe Bergomi wants Jose Mourinho, 54, to replace Giampiero Ventura as Italy's coach after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. (Daily Star)

Arsenal will make another attempt to sign Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, 22, in January. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are ready to sell midfielder Willian, 29, to fund a move for Paris St-Germain midfielder Lucas Moura, 25. (Le 10 Sport, via Daily Star)