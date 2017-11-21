Gossip column: Sanchez, Ozil, Courtois, Pardew, Van Gaal, Bale

West Brom are considering former West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew as a possible replacement for sacked head coach Tony Pulis. (Express & Star)

The Baggies' director of football Nicky Hammond has held preliminary talks with Pardew, 56, about the job. (Sun)

Former Brighton boss Oscar Garcia is interested in the West Brom job. (Talksport)

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has ruled himself out of the running to be the next Everton manager. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, and playmaker Mesut Ozil, 29, will stay at the club until the end of the season, according to team-mate Nacho Monreal. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says there have been "no new developments" regarding his contract, amid speculation the 25-year-old could leave Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mail)

Wales forward and Manchester United target Gareth Bale, 28, is one of eight players Real Madrid will look to sell next year. (Diaro Gol, via Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has made 22-year-old Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka his main target for next summer. (Daily Mirror)

Sevilla expect to beat Liverpool to the signing of Paris St-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore, 28. (Sport, via Talksport)

Hoffenheim hope to secure the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder and West Ham target Taras Stepanenko, 28, in January. (ESPN)

Leicester want to sign New York City's England Under-21 forward Jack Harrison. The 21-year-old is valued at £6m. (Calciomercato, via Talksport)

Meanwhile...

An Australian ballboy who sparked a mass brawl during the FFA Cup Final was awarded a winners' medal and invited by Sydney FC to lift the trophy. (London Evening Standard)

Cardiff City are attempting to sue a former scout and two agents over claims the club "lost money" on transfers. (Wales Online)

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe was sent a Donatello mask after his team-mates joked he looked like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. (Sun)

Best of Tuesday's gossip

