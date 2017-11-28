World powerlifting champion Amber Hannant tells BBC Look East how she got to the top of her sport just six years after suffering life-threatening injuries in a car crash.

The 23-year-old was in a coma for three days and has recovered from a broken pelvis, ruptured spleen, punctured lung and broken ribs.

She lifted weights as part of her rehabilitation programme and was victorious at the World Championships in the United States earlier this month.