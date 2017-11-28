Gossip column: Luiz, Hegazi, Richarlison, Sane, Silva, Solanke

Transfer news

Real Madrid are considering a January move for Chelsea defender David Luiz, 30, who has found himself out of favour at Stamford Bridge this season. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool and Leicester are considering a move for West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi, 26, who is on loan from Egyptian club Al Ahly. (ESPN)

Watford have warned that their Brazilian forward Richarlison, 20, who joined on a five-year deal from Fluminense in August for around £11m and is attracting the interest of Tottenham and Chelsea, is not for sale during the January transfer window. (London Evening Standard)

Forward Leroy Sane, 21, will be offered a new deal by Manchester City at the end of the season. (Sun)

Midfielder David Silva, 31, is also close to signing a new deal that will keep him at the Etihad until 2020. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City bosses will hold talks with every player before the January transfer window opens. (Manchester Evening News)

Defender Eliaquim Mangala will not be sold by Manchester City in January, but the 26-year-old has been offered no assurances over his long-term future. (Goal)

City and Napoli target Sime Vrsaljko wants to leave Atletico Madrid. The 25-year-old defender is looking for a new challenge. (Talksport)

Swansea have been tipped to make a January move for Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, 20. (Wales Online)

Liverpool and Juventus both want to sign Sporting Lisbon's 22-year-old winger Gelson Martins. (A Bola, via Talksport)

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny, 32, wants to finish his career at Lorient, according to the French club's president. (Canal+, via Goal)

Arsenal are among several Premier League clubs interested in 20-year-old Novara Calcio striker Alessio Da Cruz. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool striker Divock Origi, 22, on loan at Wolfsburg, admits he is unsure whether his future lies at Anfield, as the Belgium international continues to impress in the Bundesliga. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle forward Alex Gilliead, 21, currently on loan at Bradford, is wanted by Hull, Millwall and rivals Sunderland. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Meanwhile...

Huddersfield players let the train take the strain as they head to the capital for Wednesday's Premier League match at Arsenal.

Huddersfield have not won away in the league since the opening day of the season

Watford chief executive Scott Duxbury insists manager Marco Silva has not been affected by Everton's failed attempt to lure him away from Vicarage Road. (London Evening Standard)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche wants to see retrospective bans "all over the place and all over the pitch" in the battle to eradicate diving from the game. (Lancashire Telegraph)

On-loan Stoke defender Kurt Zouma has quipped that close friend Paul Pogba has banned him from coming to his house because Zouma beat the Manchester United midfielder in a game of cards there. (Manchester Evening News)

QPR boss Ian Holloway has apologised following his criticism of Hoops fans who left Monday's match at Brentford early. Two injury-time goals earned Rangers a point having been 2-0 down to their west London rivals. (GetWestLondon)

Fans of Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem unveiled a huge banner of WWE legend The Undertaker before their 2-2 draw with Hapoel Be'er Sheva. (Sun)

Best of Tuesday's gossip

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are also linked with Aubameyang but the 28-year-old Gabon international's brother insists he is focused on life at Dortmund. (Daily Express)

Manchester United are looking at four left-footed players as they make plans for the summer. Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, 28, Atletico Madrid's 26-year-old France forward Antoine Griezmann, Tottenham and England full-back Danny Rose, 27, and Arsenal's 29-year-old Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, are all targets. (Manchester Evening News)

Barcelona will move for Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 25, in January. (Don Balon - in Spanish)