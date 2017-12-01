BBC Sport - Joe Hughes confident for European super-lightweight title fight

Boxer Joe Hughes is in confident mood before Saturday's European super-lightweight title fight against Sweden's Anthony Yigit at the Leicester Arena.

Hughes, 27, has won 15 professional fights, six by knockout, despite being born with Erb's palsy - a condition which means his right arm is three inches shorter and much weaker than his left.

He tells BBC Points West that he wants to prove his doubters wrong in the ring.

