Gossip column: Messi, Walcott, Sanchez, Coutinho, Sandro, Perisic

Transfer news

Lionel Messi turned down wages of £850,000 a week from Manchester City before signing a new deal with Barcelona. The Premier League leaders also offered the 30-year-old Argentine a £88 million signing bonus. (Marca via Daily Mirror)

Messi wants Barcelona to drop their interest in signing Liverpool's Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, in favour of recruiting a defender instead. (Diario Gol via Express)

Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola will return with a huge offer to try to sign Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, from Arsenal in January. (Independent)

Everton have enquired about England forward Theo Walcott, 28, who is yet to start a game for the Gunners this season. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea's interest in Brazil defender Alex Sandro has been given a boost with the news that the 26-year-old left-back wants to leave Juventus. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United's summer target Ivan Perisic, 28, has revealed the Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti convinced him to stay in Italy rather than make the switch to Old Trafford. (Mediaset via Manchester Evening News)

Swansea City are interested in signing Slavia Prague right-back Jan Boril, 26, according to football agent Dalibor Lacina, who previously represented Wilfried Bony. (Wales Online)

Southampton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are interested in a possible January move for Dundee defender Jack Hendry, 22. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile...

Stoke City's Spanish striker Jese Rodriguez stormed down the tunnel before full-time in the win over Swansea City after being overlooked by Mark Hughes. (Daily Mail)

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard believes there are only two sides who can challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season. (Talksport)

Wayne Rooney was back at Old Trafford alongside former team-mate Michael Carrick to watch Manchester United

Aston Villa fan and celebrity violinist Nigel Kennedy says the club should reject any promotion back to the Premier League in protest at the game becoming 'boring'. (Birmingham Mail)

Burnley have announced the club has acquired their first piece of silverware this season. The Dr Dean Trophy was presented to the Clarets back in 1883 and is now on show at Turf Moor. (Burnley FC)

Burnley were awarded the Dr Dean Trophy almost 135 years ago

Leatherhead defender Jerry Nnamani has described playing against Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa - otherwise known as 'The Beast' - as being like a scene from the erotic novel Fifty Shades of Grey. Nnamani said their tussle in the FA Cup second round left him "with scratches all over my body". (Get Surrey)

Best of Tuesday's gossip

Manchester City's England forward Raheem Sterling, 22, will hold off talks on a new contract at Etihad Stadium until after next summer's World Cup. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea's Belgium forward Eden Hazard is stalling on a new £300,000 deal at Stamford Bridge in the hope of attracting an offer from Real Madrid. (Times - subscription required)

Arsenal are willing to sell Theo Walcott, 28, in January, with his former club Southampton and West Ham interested in the England winger. (Sun)

Juventus legend Alessandro del Piero believes Liverpool's Germany midfielder Emre Can, 23, would be the perfect fit in the Italian club's side. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United are confident they will sign Tottenham's England defender Danny Rose, 27, for £50 million either in January or next summer. (Daily Mail)