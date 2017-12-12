Gossip: Lemar, Sandro, Griezmann, Nzonzi, Grabban

Transfer news

Chelsea are lining up an £80m bid for Monaco's France international forward Thomas Lemar, 22, who was also the subject of interest from Liverpool and Arsenal in August. (L'Equipe, via Daily Mail)

West Ham boss David Moyes is considering a January move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25. (Guardian)

Juventus defender Alex Sandro, 26 a target for Manchester United, has told the Italian club he wishes to leave, but the Brazil international's preferred destination is Chelsea in January. (Sun)

Long-term Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann, 26, is set to leave Atletico Madrid for Barcelona in the summer. (Independent)

Arsenal have already agreed a £35.3m deal to sign Sevilla's 28-year-old anchorman Steven Nzonzi in January. (Gol via Daily Mirror)

West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan has promised fans "two or three" signings during next month's transfer window. (London Evening Standard)

One of those new additions could be Reading defender Liam Moore. The Hammers ran the rule over the 24-year-old in Monday's draw with Cardiff. (Mirror)

Tottenham and Everton have joined the list of clubs keeping a watching brief on Hamburg's 17-year-old striker Jann-Fiete Arp, the first player born in the 21st century to score in the Bundesliga. (Mirror)

Bayer Leverkusen have rebuffed a £22m move from Chelsea for 20-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey in next month's transfer window. (Daily Mail)

Paris St-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier, 26, linked with a transfer to Manchester United in recent months, has hinted on Twitter that he would welcome a move to Old Trafford. (Daily Express)

West Brom manager Alan Pardew will meet with technical director Nick Hammond later this week to discuss the club's strategy for the January transfer window, which could include a loan move for Liverpool's fit-again striker Danny Ings, 25. (Daily Telegraph)

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has suggested that striker Lewis Grabban, 29, currently on a season-long loan at Sunderland, may be allowed to leave the Cherries on a permanent basis if it is the "right decision" for all parties, with Aston Villa and Wolves thought to be interested. (Birmingham Mail)

Former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, 23, could move from Barcelona to Napoli on loan after failing to tie down a regular first-team place at the Nou Camp. (Rai Sport via Talksport)

Barcelona are closing in on a deal for Palmeiras' 23-year-old Colombia defender Yerry Mina, who they see as a replacement for 33-year-old Javier Mascherano. (AS - in Spanish)

Reading have targeted Cardiff full-back Declan John, currently on a season-long loan at Rangers. The Scottish side are keen to keep the 22-year-old Wales international on a long-term basis and Leeds have also expressed interest. (WalesOnline)

Meanwhile...

Lazio fans have attempted to take revenge on a referee who sent off striker Ciro Immobile in Monday's defeat by Torino by posting fake negative online reviews of a café he used to own. (Football Italia)

Aston Villa centre-back John Terry has posted pictures of a family game of Monopoly taking place on a personalised leather and gold board. (Sun)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has branded Pep Guardiola 'immature' in a renewed attack on the Manchester City coach, whom he has previously labelled a 'spineless coward'. The pair fell out during their time at Barcelona. (Manchester Evening News)

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings, who has not played since September, targets better fortune in 2018.

Mings has not played for the first-team since defeat at Arsenal in 9 September

Charlton players will be disciplined by boss Karl Robinson after they posted images of their Christmas party on social media hours after the defeat by Portsmouth. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea loanee Lucas Piazon, 23, has returned to training with Fulham after breaking his leg against Leeds in August. (GetWestLondon)

Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez, persistently linked with a move in recent times, enjoys the snowy conditions in the east Midlands

Best of Tuesday's gossip

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, 31, has revealed he will consider leaving the Emirates to boost his chances of being selected in France's World Cup squad. Everton and West Ham have been linked. (Sun)

However Arsene Wenger insists Giroud will not be sold in January as he looks to give the striker more Premier League minutes, (Independent)

Arsenal are making one last push to keep Mesut Ozil with the club still hoping a new round of negotiations could persuade the 29-year-old playmaker to stay, despite interest from Barcelona and Manchester United. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid could yet decide to move for Chelsea's Belgium international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 25. (Sun)

Real, frequently linked with Manchester United's David de Gea, also expect to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 23, in January with an offer of 25m euros being made as soon as the transfer window opens. (Marca)