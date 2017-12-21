Gloucestershire's Kieran Noema-Barnett signs one-year contract extension
All-rounder Kieran Noema-Barnett has signed a one-year contract extension for County Championship Division Two side Gloucestershire.
The 30-year-old, who joined Gloucestershire after a trial in 2014, has a career total of 120 wickets and two first-class centuries.
The New Zealand left-hander said: "I'm happy to have signed a contract extension at Gloucestershire.
"Hopefully I can contribute towards a successful 2018 season."