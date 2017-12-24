Gossip: Barkley, Aguero, Shaw, Giroud, Van Dijk, Mkhitaryan, Bailey, Arter

Transfer news

Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain'sGerman goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, 27, in January. (Metro)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is ready to launch a double January transfer move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, 24, and Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw, 22, to revive his side's bid for honours. (Sunday Express)

Manchester United have delayed handing manager Jose Mourinho a new contract, with his side falling further behind in the title race. (Mirror)

Olivier Giroud's agent is due in London for crunch talks this week over the 30-year-old Arsenal striker's future. (Mirror)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, is back in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup plans after returning to the Gunners' first-team. (Sun)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has an interest in Shakhtar Donetsk's 24-year-old midfielder Fred as City plan to bolster their midfield options next summer. (Mail on Sunday)

Arsenal have moved ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea in the chase for 20-year-old £30m-rated Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey. (Mirror)

Inter Milan want to take out-of-favour midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28, on loan from Manchester United. (Mail on Sunday)

Defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, was left out of the Southampton squad on Saturday, but manager Mauricio Pellegrino would not say anything about a possible January move to Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo)

West Ham have had a £8m bid for 27-year-old Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter rejected. (Sunday Express)

Back pages

Meanwhile...

Manchester United's plans to increase Old Trafford's capacity have hit a stumbling block due to the £750m costs. (Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is being lined up by Paris St-Germain as the French giants look to replace Unai Emery. (Mirror)

Tony Pulis, who was sacked by West Brom as boss last month, is favourite to take over at Middlesbrough following Garry Monk's departure. (Mail on Sunday)

Monk was sacked by Middlesbrough despite holding talks about transfers with the Teesside club earlier in the week. (Independent)

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany believes the positive mentality shared throughout the squad has contributed to their Premier League unbeaten run. (Manchester Evening News)

A party of 75 Borussia Moenchengladbach supporters will leave Germany on Christmas Day by coach for their 25th annual pilgrimage to support Liverpool at Anfield. (Liverpool Echo)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is convinced forward Wilfried Zaha would be better equipped to deal with a high-profile transfer now than when he joined Manchester United four years ago. (Mail on Sunday)

Best of Saturday's gossip

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is growing disillusioned under Pep Guardiola, with the 29-year-old's long-term future at the Premier League leaders in the balance. (Mail on Sunday)

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez agreed a deal to stay at the club a year ago but changed his mind after the Gunners lost 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United are preparing an opening offer of £25m for Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon, with Jose Mourinho ready to let Luke Shaw leave Old Trafford in order to sign the 17-year-old England youth international. (Guardian)

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev says he is not thinking about selling Thomas Lemar, 22, next month with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all keen on the France winger. (Daily Star)