England dominate rugby, Scotland progress in football - women's sport in 2017

Advent calendar: What a year for women's sport

From World Cups to Grand Slams, semi-finals to gold medals - it has been an incredibly successful year for women's sport in Britain.

BBC Sport reflects on the achievements of 2017, and looks ahead to who might claim more medals, trophies and records in 2018.

England's cricketers bring the drama at Lord's

The World Cup in England was the most-watched of all time and the final became a national event because of England's win.

But there was a moment when the trophy looked to be going to India - until Anya Shrubsole came into the bowling attack.

Chasing 229, India looked comfortable at 191-3, before Shrubsole took five wickets in 19 balls to win it for England in dramatic fashion.

She finished with 6-46, the best bowling figures in a World Cup final, and went on to be nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

"You just want to be the one to make a difference," said the 26-year-old. "I came on for that spell and the first two balls went for four and I thought I was messing it up, so you just want to be the one to get that wicket and start the ball rolling for everyone and thankfully that happened."

Red Roses dominate on rugby world stage

Great tries from the 2017 Women's Six Nations

This year, England dominated the 15-a-side game, winning the Six Nations in March for the first time since 2012.

Their next big challenge in the summer was defending their World Cup crown as the number one side.

The Red Roses made it all the way to the final in Ireland, and booked a meeting with New Zealand.

Despite being ahead at half-time, England relinquished their lead and the All Blacks took their crown, winning 41-32.

The final attracted a free-to-air TV audience of 2.6 million people in the UK, and England back Emily Scarratt said: "This was the biggest springboard we could possibly have had.

"We have to make sure we push on from it and that it keeps getting driven and doesn't drop off until the next World Cup when it spikes again. That's the challenge."

Scotland's footballers make progress

England, ranked third in the world, started the year as one of the favourites for Euro 2017.

After a positive start to the tournament, finishing top of their group with three wins from three, they went on to match their previous best of reaching the semi-finals.

However, they were beaten 3-0 in their last-four meeting with hosts and eventual winners the Netherlands but Jodie Taylor did win the golden boot by scoring five goals in the tournament.

"We did great to get this far," said forward Fran Kirby after the Netherlands match. "We have put so much hard work in but fell short. In the team huddle we said 'let's go and win the World Cup in France'."

Scotland celebrated progress in the women's game this year with their first appearance at a major finals. Their Euro 2017 journey ended in the group stage, despite a win over Spain.

Relay riches

GB women claim silver in 4x400m final

There wasn't many individual medals to shout about at the World Athletics Championships bar Sir Mo Farah's double gold but the men's and women's relay teams boosted the medal tally with the women winning silver in both the 4 x 100m and 4 x 400m.

Team captain Eilidh Doyle said: "If you look at the team as a whole, we've performed really well. We might have just made the medal target but sometimes that's irrelevant.

"Look at the bigger picture and I'm super proud of this team."

Individual honours

It wasn't just the team sports that brought home the silverware this year.

After overcoming a tough run at the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014, Scotland's Elise Christie took the 1000m, 1500m and overall titles at the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Rotterdam, and also won bronze in the 3,000m.

Taekwondo fighter Bianca Walkden, from Liverpool, secured five successive global titles including heavyweight gold at the World Championships in June.

Johanna Konta's incredible rise continued in 2017 when she became the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon singles semi-finals since Virginia Wade in 1978. Konta also made the last eight of the Australian Open in January and won the Miami Open in April.

All three women were nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Katie Archibald's cycling talent came to the fore as she won her first individual rainbow jersey in the omnium at the World Championships and won an array of medals at World Cup races and the European Championships.

Elsewhere, Hannah Cockroft continued to dominate wheelchair racing, winning three of Great Britain's 18 golds at the World Para-Athletics Championships in London, triumphing in the T34 100m, 400m and 800m.

She has now won 10 world titles, to go with her five Paralympic gold medals, and is undefeated at major competitions.

Gymnast Ellie Downie bagged herself a Young Sports Personality of the Year nomination after becoming the first British gymnast to win all-around gold at a major international event with victory at the European Championships. She also won silvers in the vault and floor, and bronze in the uneven bars.

Who could shine in 2018?

The first major event of the year will be the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in South Korea in February and Team GB's main medal chances rest with women.

Snowboard big air will make its Winter Olympics debut and Katie Ormerod could well be on the podium after consistent World Cup performances. As mentioned above, Christie heads into the Games as a triple world champion and will compete in three events while Scotland's Eve Muirhead and her curling team will be aiming to better the bronze medal they won in Sochi 2014.

Lizzy Yarnold is bidding to become the first Briton to defend a Winter Olympic title and her skeleton team-mate Laura Deas is having a great season as Great Britain aim to continue the medal-winning streak in skeleton at a winter Games stretching back to 2002.

What's it like to ski virtually blind?

The Paralympics will be held in March and there are high hopes for British visually impaired skier Millie Knight.

In football, Manchester City Women and Chelsea Ladies have both reached the quarter finals of the Champions League which will be played in March and England, Scotland and Wales are in a strong position to qualify for the 2019 World Cup either automatically or via a play-off with the final qualifying matches taking place in 2018.

In April, the Commonwealth Games will roll into the Gold Coast in Australia with 275 gold medals on offer. It will also be a chance for netball to showcase the sport to a global audience before the World Cup in Liverpool in 2019, and England have a great chance of a medal.

Netball is part of TeamUp, which joined cricket and hockey, to maximise the legacy of three World Cups being hosted in England between 2017 and 2019.

The Women's HockeyWorld Cup will held in London in July and August. England's previous best result was third in 2010 but will home advantage and the fact Team GB won Olympic gold push them towards the summit?

As well as the major events you would expect BBC Sport to cover in 2018, including the Winter Olympics, Commonwealth Games, the men's football World Cup and Wimbledon, there is also a commitment to show 1,000 hours of extra sport per year through the live events service.

And one sport which will certainly be a first for BBC Sport is the Roller Derby World Cup, being held in Manchester in April and being broadcast live on the BBC Sport website and app. Time to get brushing up on your jammers and pivots...