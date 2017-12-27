Gossip: Ozil, Giroud, Fellaini, Vidal

Transfer news

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, is top of Barcelona's transfer targets but the La Liga giants are looking at making five signings in the January transfer window. (Marca via Daily Express)

Southampton have finally admitted defeat in keeping hold of star defender Virgil Van Dijk, 26, but will not sell for less than £70m. (Sun)

Everton manager Sam Allardyce does not believe Arsenal's Olivier Giroud will be moving to Goodison Park in January as the striker's wife does not want to move north of Watford. (Liverpool Echo)

But the Toffees have shown an interest in Besiktas' German-born Turkish international striker Cenk Tosun, 26. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are ready to hand 25-year-old midfielder Jack Wilshere a new long-term contract. (Sun)

Juventus could use 22-year-old winger Marko Pjaca as part of a deal to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, 23. (Tuttosport, via ESPN)

Jose Mourinho wants to add a number 10 to his Manchester United squad in January. (Manchester Evening News)

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi is yet to sign a new deal with the Serie A club, with Real Madrid interested in the 24-year-old. (Calciomercato, via Daily Express)

West Ham are interested in Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, 29, but face competition from Arsenal and Everton. (Sun)

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has emerged as a managerial target for Swansea City, as they refuse to rush their decision on replacing Paul Clement. (Wales Online)

Marouane Fellaini, 30, is unsure whether he will stay at Manchester United even if he is offered an improved contract. (Humo via Manchester Evening News)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has to make some decisions on where some of his youngsters, who are currently out on loan, will spend the rest of the season. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has refused to rule out a move for £53m Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal, 30. (Daily Mail)

Midfielder Yaya Toure's agent says the 34-year-old midfielder will not leave Manchester City in January. (Sky Sports)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has warned it will take an "astronomical" bid to sign striker Moussa Dembele, 21, in January with Brighton, West Ham and Everton all keen. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany has been giving his team-mates regular reminders of how Manchester United blew the lead in the title race in 2012 to warn against complacency. (Telegraph)

West Brom fans, staff and former players have paid tribute after their club mascot Richard Eades tragically died ahead of the Boxing Day match against Everton. (Sun)

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue, 34 has received offers of legal advice in his bid to overturn a court ruling set to leave him homeless in the wake of his divorce. (Mirror)

Chelsea's Eden Hazard says Lionel Messi is the "best player in the world" - despite Cristiano Ronaldo winning the Ballon d'Or. (Express)

Manchester City are closing in on a £60m deal for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26. (Telegraph)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has set his sights on signing Argentina attacking midfielder Paulo Dybala, 24, in a £60m deal from Juventus. (Daily Star)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have made an improved offer to Marouane Fellaini, to keep the 30-year-old midfielder - who will be out of contract in the summer - at Old Trafford. (Daily Express)

United have also opened talks with Bordeaux over Brazilian 20-year-old forward Malcom, with manager Mourinho prepared to pay £33m. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal have been told they must pay £40m to sign Germany forward Julian Draxler, 24, from Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)