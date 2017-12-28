Gossip: Griezmann, Fellaini, Van Dijk, Carrasco, Mawson, Wilshere

Transfer news

Manchester United will not rival Barcelona's interest in 26-year-old Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann. (Marca)

Paris St-Germain are monitoring Marouane Fellaini's situation at United and would be keen to sign the 30-year-old midfielder on a free transfer next summer. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool flew a team of doctors to assess Southampton's 26-year-old defender Virgil van Dijk so they could complete his £75m signing as quickly as possible - and before Manchester City could rival their interest. (Liverpool Echo)

Atletico Madrid are happy to sell winger Yannick Carrasco, 24, in the January transfer window. (AS)

Chelsea failed in a bid for the Belgium international last summer but could return with a new offer. (Sun)

West Ham United are closing in on the signing of 23-year-old Swansea defender Alfie Mawson. (ESPN)

Arsenal have had a £35m bid for defender Medhi Benatia, 30, rejected by Juventus. (Calciomercato, via Daily Star)

Everton have made Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, 26, their number one target in January and could pay £20m for the Turkey international. (Liverpool Echo)

Watford are in talks with midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 25, over a new five-year deal that could be worth £70,000 a week. (Sun)

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal is being considered for Swansea's vacant manager job. (Sun)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes 25-year-old midfielder Jack Wilshere will sign a new long-term contract if "he can meet a point of agreement financially". (Sky Sports)

Birmingham are interested in signing 24-year-old Nigeria midfielder Shehu Abdullahi from Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta. (Birmingham Mail)

Crystal Palace, Everton and Burnley are tracking Angers' 24-year-old Cameroon striker Karl Toko Ekambi. (France Football - in French)

Athletic Bilbao are "still waiting" for a reply from their goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 23, regarding talks to renew his contract amid interest from Real Madrid. (El Pais - in Spanish)

Norwich are keen to sign Lyon's 21-year-old attacking midfielder Aldo Kalulu, who has been on loan at Sochaux. (France Football - in French)

Newcastle's 23-year-old striker Aleksandar Mitrovic wants to leave the club. (Daily Mirror)

Former England boss Fabio Capello says he will leave Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning next year. (Goal)

Back pages

Meanwhile...

The Football Association is confident England will be one of the leading contenders to host the 2030 World Cup. (Sun)

Uruguayan striker Sebastian Abreu, 41, set a new world record by joining the 26th club of his career. (Daily Mail)

In reference to Jose Mourinho's comments about not being able to spend enough at Manchester United, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he has "been in that position for 21 years" so will "not start to complain now". (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham boss David Moyes said helping forward Marko Arnautovic return to form "was just about telling him if he wasn't going to run he wasn't going to play". (Evening Standard)

Best of Wednesday's gossip

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, is top of Barcelona's transfer targets but the La Liga giants are looking at making five signings in the January transfer window. (Marca via Daily Express)

Everton manager Sam Allardyce does not believe Arsenal's Olivier Giroud will be moving to Goodison Park in January as the striker's wife does not want to move north of Watford. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal are ready to hand 25-year-old midfielder Jack Wilshere a new long-term contract. (Sun)

Juventus could use 22-year-old winger Marko Pjaca as part of a deal to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, 23. (Tuttosport, via ESPN)