Gossip: Sturridge, Walcott, Sessegnon, Courtois, Mahrez, Dybala

Southampton want to bring Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, 28, to the club on a loan deal until the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Saints also want to use their money from Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk's £75m transfer to the Reds to sign Arsenal's 28-year-old England forward Theo Walcott. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are interested in Fulham's England Under-19s left-back Ryan Sessegnon. Manchester United and Tottenham are also keen on the 17-year-old. (AS via Talksport)

Spanish giants Real also want Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and the Premier League side are prepared to sell the 25-year-old Belgium international if he cannot agree a contract extension at Stamford Bridge. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are preparing a bid for Leicester and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 26, with 29-year-old Chile forward Alexis Sanchez set to leave the club. (Le Buteur - in French)

Manchester City will look to sign West Brom and Northern Ireland centre-back Jonny Evans, 29, or Real Sociedad's 26-year-old Spain defender Inigo Martinez in January. (Telegraph)

Juventus have rejected Manchester United's £70m bid for Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 24. United also offered Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28, as part of the deal. (Sun)

West Ham are keen on signing Borussia Dortmund and Germany forward Andre Schurrle, 27, on loan in January. (Guardian)

Hammers boss David Moyes could also make a move for 27-year-old Stoke and Wales midfielder Joe Allen. (Mirror)

Wolfsburg want to permanently sign Liverpool striker Divock Origi. The 22-year-old Belgium international joined the Bundesliga side on a season-long loan deal in August. (ESPN)

Stoke want to sign Liverpool striker Danny Ings, 25, on loan, but will face competition from Newcastle, West Ham and West Brom. (Independent)

Sheffield Wednesday have held talks with former England manager Steve McClaren over their vacant managerial position. (Sheffield Star)

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie feared his career was over after having two operations on a knee injury. (Times - subscription required)

Liverpool and England Under-17 striker Rhian Brewster says he is dismayed at the lack of action from football authorities against racism. (Guardian)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been "mentally crushed" by offers to leave Borussia Dortmund, according to club president Reinhard Rauball. (Kicker - in German)

Everton have removed a shirt from their online store after fans noticed that the main image was of Liverpool supporters celebrating, rather than Everton's. (Mail)

Manchester United will not rival Barcelona's interest in 26-year-old Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann. (Marca)

Paris St-Germain are monitoring Marouane Fellaini's situation at United and would be keen to sign the 30-year-old midfielder on a free transfer next summer. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool flew a team of doctors to assess Southampton's 26-year-old defender Virgil van Dijk so they could complete his £75m signing as quickly as possible - and before Manchester City could rival their interest. (Liverpool Echo)

Atletico Madrid are happy to sell winger Yannick Carrasco, 24, in the January transfer window. (AS)

Chelsea failed in a bid for the Belgium international last summer but could return with a new offer. (Sun)