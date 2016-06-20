Transfer deals - January 2018

New Liverpool signing Virgil van Dijk was at Anfield for the Reds' game against Leicester on 30 December

The January transfer window closes in England and Scotland at 23:00 GMT on Wednesday, 31 January - as it does in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Portugal's window closes on 2 February.

Pre-arranged deals that have gone through this month

Premier League

Viktor Gyokeres [IF Brommapojkarna - Brighton] Undisclosed

Adrien Silva [Sporting Lisbon - Leicester] £22m

Virgil van Dijk [Southampton - Liverpool] £75m

Scottish Premiership

Marvin Compper [RB Leipzig - Celtic] £1m

Football League

Josh Barrett [Reading - Coventry] Loan

Dayle Grubb [Weston-super-Mare - Forest Green] Undisclosed

Louis Moult [Motherwell - Preston] £500,000 (reported)

Liam Noble [Forest Green - Notts County] Free

Alex Whittle [York - Forest Green] Free

International

Diego Costa [Chelsea - Atletico Madrid] Undisclosed

