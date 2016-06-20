Transfer deals - January 2018
The January transfer window closes in England and Scotland at 23:00 GMT on Wednesday, 31 January - as it does in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Portugal's window closes on 2 February.
Keep up to date with all of the confirmed deals in our list below.
Pre-arranged deals that have gone through this month
Premier League
Viktor Gyokeres [IF Brommapojkarna - Brighton] Undisclosed
Adrien Silva [Sporting Lisbon - Leicester] £22m
Virgil van Dijk [Southampton - Liverpool] £75m
Scottish Premiership
Marvin Compper [RB Leipzig - Celtic] £1m
Football League
Josh Barrett [Reading - Coventry] Loan
Dayle Grubb [Weston-super-Mare - Forest Green] Undisclosed
Louis Moult [Motherwell - Preston] £500,000 (reported)
Liam Noble [Forest Green - Notts County] Free
Alex Whittle [York - Forest Green] Free
International
Diego Costa [Chelsea - Atletico Madrid] Undisclosed
The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship.