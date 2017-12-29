Gossip: Ronaldo, Shelvey, Hazard, Barkley, Carrick, Otamendi, Evans

Transfer news

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked that Real Madrid set their selling price for a potential transfer at a "realistic" total of 100m euros (£89m). The 32-year-old forward is ready for a move away from the club. (Daily Record)

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 26, has not rejected a contract extension with the Premier League champions, despite claims from his father that he wants to move to Real Madrid. (Independent)

Antonio Conte is also preparing to make another bid for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, 24. (Telegraph)

Manchester United are monitoring Napoli midfielder Jorginho, 26, as a replacement for Michael Carrick. (Manchester Evening News)

West Ham will make a move for Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 25, as David Moyes attempts to strengthen his midfield. (Mirror)

Manchester City will offer defender Nicolas Otamendi a contract extension. The 29-year-old signed a five-year deal in 2015. (ESPN)

Pep Guardiola's side are also interested in West Brom captain Jonny Evans. Baggies manager Alan Pardew admitted the club would consider selling Evans to raise funds for a striker. (Mirror)

Inter Milan are considering a move for Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28. (Sky Sports)

Ligue 1 side Bordeaux have rejected a £31m bid from Tottenham for 20-year-old forward Malcom. (Esporte - in Spanish)

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge does favour a move to Southampton move but fears Liverpool will block any deal under £25m. (Mirror)

However Saints could face competition from Stoke, who are keen to add a striker to their squad. (Mail)

Liverpool will sign Schalke playmaker Leon Goretzka, 22, on a free transfer next summer. (Sun via Bild)

Juventus are ready to make a pre-contract agreement with Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, 23. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

West Ham manager David Moyes says that 19-year-old defender Reece Oxford, who has been linked with a move to RB Leipzig, will be given a chance to prove himself at the Premier League club. (Talksport)

Back pages

Meanwhile...

Several Arsenal players confronted striker Alexis Sanchez after the side's match against Burnley in November, accusing him of having a bad attitude. (Guardian)

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani says he wants to end his career at the club. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has graduated from Manchester Business School with a Masters in Business Administration. (Manchester Evening News)

Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare has been reunited with the staff member who was first on the scene following his car crash in 2016. (Mail)

Everton have been thanked for the potential signing of Cenk Tosun - by Besiktas' city rivals Basaksehir. (Liverpool Echo)

Southampton striker Charlie Austin is set to miss two months after injuring his hamstring against Huddersfield. (Independent)

Leeds made an unusual new signing...

Best of Friday's gossip

Southampton want to bring Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, 28, to the club on a loan deal until the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Saints also want to use their money from Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk's £75m transfer to the Reds to re-sign Arsenal's 28-year-old England forward Theo Walcott. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are interested in Fulham's England Under-19s left-back Ryan Sessegnon. Manchester United and Tottenham are also keen on the 17-year-old. (AS via Talksport)

Spanish giants Real also want Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and the Premier League side are prepared to sell the 25-year-old Belgium international if he cannot agree a contract extension at Stamford Bridge. (Sky Sports)