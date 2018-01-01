Gossip column: Coutinho, Ghoulam, Tosun, Chiellini, Sakho

Transfer news

Liverpool will demand an "astronomical" fee from Barcelona before they consider selling 25-year-old playmaker Philippe Coutinho. (Telegraph)

The Catalan club have been told that it would take a deal worth almost £160m to bring in Coutinho. (Onda Cero Radio commentator Alfredo Martinez)

Napoli will be ready to allow left-back Faouzi Ghoulam, 23, to move to Manchester United for his £53m release clause as they close in on the £26.6m signing of his replacement - 22-year-old Alejandro Grimaldo from Benfica. Ghoulam tore his cruciate knee ligament in November last year. (Record in Portuguese)

Everton have issued Besiktas with a take-it-or-leave-it £25m offer for 26-year-old striker Cenk Tosun after the Turkish side demanded an extra £2m late in negotiations. (Mirror)

Chelsea's hopes of convincing 33-year-old Italian centre-back Giorgio Chiellini to move to Stamford Bridge have suffered a set-back after he hinted at extending his contract with Juventus. (Sky Italia via Goal)

Swansea are keen on West Ham's unsettled striker Diafra Sakho, but may need to consider bids for centre-back Alfie Mawson, 23, or midfielder Ki Sung-yeung, 28, to make a deal for the 28-year-old Frenchman happen. (Guardian)

Huddersfield have made an approach to sign Monaco's 23-year-old defender Terence Kongolo on loan. (Huddersfield Examiner)

Timmy Abraham, the 17-year-old brother of Swansea's on-loan striker Tammy, has signed his first professional contract with Fulham. (Daily Mail)

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards was at Turf Moor to see boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Liverpool's win over Burnley.

While Jesse Lingard's performance in Manchester United's win over Everton impressed former Red Devil Mikael Silvestre.

Brighton's Shane Duffy gives an honest assessment as the Seagulls are held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth at the Amex.

Meanwhile, Brighton boss Chris Hughton says keeping the club in the Premier League will be as big an achievement as getting them there. (Argus)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says striker Diego Costa is "home" and the club have an "extraordinary player and great friend" back after the 29-year-old completed his move from Chelsea. (London Evening Standard)

Real Madrid are preparing an opening £120m bid for Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, 26. (Sun)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed talk of a rift between striker Alexis Sanchez, 29, and the rest of the squad. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to rule out a fresh approach for Sanchez after Gabriel Jesus sustained a suspected knee injury against Crystal Palace on Sunday. (Talksport)

Southampton want to sign 28-year-old Arsenal winger Theo Walcott on loan in January. (Mail)