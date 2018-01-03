Gossip column: Mourinho, Mata, Coutinho, Keane, Lemar, Walcott

Manchester United fear manager Jose Mourinho could resign at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

Inter Milan are keen on signing Man Utd midfielder Juan Mata, 29, who is out of contract in the summer. (Mirror)

Liverpool are due to hold discussions on Thursday over Philippe Coutinho's long-awaited transfer to Barcelona, with the 25-year-old's fee expected to be around 150m euros. (Yahoo)

The Reds have identified £90m-rated Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, 22, as the man they want to replace Coutinho. (Mirror)

Tottenham are ready to make Harry Kane, 24, the highest-paid English player in the Premier League by offering him £200,000 a week. (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich have confirmed their interest in the Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, 22, who previously attracted interest from Liverpool. (Guardian)

Forward Sergio Aguero, 29, insists he wants to stay at Manchester City until his contract expires in 2020 - but says the club will make the decision on his future. (Talksport)

Championship leaders Wolves are hoping to re-sign 37-year-old striker Robbie Keane. The former Republic of Ireland international made his professional debut for his club in 1997. (Mirror)

Juventus are determined to keep winger Alex Sandro, 26, after interest from both Manchester United and Chelsea. (Independent)

Southampton are favourites to re-sign Theo Walcott, 28, if the winger leaves Arsenal during the transfer window. (Sky Sports)

But West Ham, Everton and Newcastle have also been linked with Walcott, who has not started a league game for Arsenal this season. (Daily Express)

West Brom want Jonny Evans, 30, to commit to a new contract but Manchester United have joined Manchester City in the race for their former defender and are prepared to make a £20m bid. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace are speaking to Lille about a deal for their versatile defender Ibrahim Amadou, 24, who is priced at £16m. (Daily Mail)

Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong, 23, is Watford's prime target in January, while manager Marco Silva also wants loan deals for Leicester striker Islam Slimani, 29, and Liverpool outcast Lazar Markovic, 23. (Daily Star)

Manchester United have had to pay 17-year-old midfielder Angel Gomes £17,000 a week - before squad and appearance bonuses - to keep him at the club. (Sun)

Former United and Wales winger Ryan Giggs is the favourite with bookmakers to replace under-fire manager Mark Hughes at Stoke. (Wales Online)

Liverpool playmaker Coutinho believes he has played his last game for the club but it will take an offer in the region of £133m for a move to Barcelona to go through this month. (Times)

Inter Milan are targeting Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28, in January and are willing to let Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario, 24, move to Old Trafford in exchange. (Corriere Della Sport via Daily Mail)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to sort a loan deal for the out-of-favour PSG winger Lucas Moura, 25. Sun

Chelsea are ready to push through a £50m January deal for Juventus' Brazil left-back Alex Sandro, 26. (Mirror)

West Ham remain interested in signing Stoke City and Wales midfielder Joe Allen, 27. (Sky Sports)

Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham all want to sign Nicolas Gaitan from Atletico Madrid. (AS via Daily Express)