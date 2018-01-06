Gossip column: Hart, Mahrez, Dembele, Seri, Sanchez, Carillo, Sissoko, Nainggolan, Aubameyang

From the section

Newcastle are keen to offer West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart first team football at St James' Park. (Daily Mirror)

Internazionale and AC Milan are both keen on Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool will try to replace Philippe Coutinho with Leicester City's playmaker Riyad Mahrez. (L'Equipe via Daily Star)

Manchester City want to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez this month to fend off a summer move by Paris St. Germain. (Daily Mail)

Antonio Conte hopes Chelsea can do more business after signing 'complete player' Ross Barkley from Everton. (Independent)

Everton have pulled out of a deal to sign Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri and will instead look to strengthen other areas. (Foot Mercato via TalkSport)

Southampton have made a £17.5m bid for Monaco striker Guido Carrillo to boost their attack. (The Sun)

Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for £30m former Newcastle man Moussa Sissoko. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Colombian centre back Yerry Mina. (Mundo Deportivo via Sports Illustrated)

Chelsea and Manchester United target Radja Nainggolan is being targeted by Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande. (Gazzetta dello Sport via TalkSport)

Arsene Wenger has ruled out Arsenal signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in January. (Independent)

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi has admitted Liverpool target Stefan de Vrij could leave the club in the summer. (Daily Star)

Jamie Murphy will fly to Florida with Rangers on Saturday morning as the Ibrox club look to rubber stamp his £1m switch from Brighton. (Daily Record)

Best of Friday's gossip

Chelsea want Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone to replace Antonio Conte as head coach at the end of the season. (Times - requires subscription)

Celtic and Scotland international Kieran Tierney, 20, has been included on a shortlist of left-backs Manchester United are considering to strengthen their defence, along with Fulham's English youngster Ryan Sessegnon, 17. (Daily Record)

Alternatively Paris St-Germain will rival Tottenham for the signature of £30m-rated Sessegnon. (Mirror)

Juventus are confident they will be able to sign Emre Can from Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer. The Serie A side have offered the 23-year-old £85,000 a week. (Guardian)

Manchester United have triggered year-long contract extensions with Spanish midfielders Juan Mata, 29, and Ander Herrera, 28, England left-back Ashley Young, 32, and Dutch defender Daley Blind, 27. (Mirror)

Manchester United desperately want Juventus left-back Sandro but are being frustrated by the Italian club's reluctance to sell the 26-year-old. (Express)

Gossip was compiled by Greg O'Keeffe.