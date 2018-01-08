Gossip column: Sanchez, Lemar, Rakitic, Coquelin, Iheanacho

Manchester City are set to make a fresh bid for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, and believe the Gunners will allow the Chilean to leave this month. (Guardian)

Arsenal will let Sanchez leave if they receive close to £30m and would want a deal to be completed early enough to allow them to sign a replacement. (Mirror)

And sources close to Sanchez believe he could be a Manchester City player within a week. (Independent)

Arsenal have made Monaco's forward Thomas Lemar, 22, their number one target to replace Sanchez, having missed out on the Frenchman in the summer. (Mirror)

Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has refused to rule out selling Lemar this month. (L'Equipe - in French)

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 29, who wants to leave following the arrival of Philippe Coutinho. (Diariogol - in Spanish)

Forest FA Cup hero's quest for a dog Read how #GetEricADog went viral

French midfielder Francis Coquelin, 26, could depart Arsenal this season with West Ham interested in the midfielder. (Mirror)

Valencia are also in talks with Arsenal over the sale of Coquelin. (Cadena Ser - Spanish)

Chelsea have stalled over a move for Juventus' Brazilian international Alex Sandro, 26, because of the Italian club's asking price of around £60m for the full-back. (Telegraph)

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 24, says he is happy at the club but they must start to win trophies in order to keep him. (Star)

Leicester are willing to allow striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 21, to leave this month, despite only signing the Nigerian in August for £25m. (Sun)

West Ham are interested in Anderlecht's £20m-rated Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker, 22. (Nieuwsblad - in Belgian)

West Ham are also closing on signing Newcastle and England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 25, for £12m. (Express)

Juventus have pulled out of the race to sign Lazio midfielder and Manchester United and Paris St-Germain target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 22 as the French champions are willing to pay up 170m euros (£150m) for the Serbian. (Il BiancoNero - in Italian)

Newcastle will let Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, 23, leave in the January window but will want to recoup most of the £13m they paid for him 18 months ago.(Chronicle)

Championship club Cardiff City are interested in signing 27-year-old English striker Gary Madine from Bolton. (Wales Online)

Swansea are among the clubs interested in signing Fulham's English full-back Ryan Fredericks. The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and could be available for around £3m. (Wales Online)

Derby County are in talks with manager Gary Rowett over a new contract. The 43-year-old is being considered as a successor to Mark Hughes at Stoke. (Telegraph)

Wolves have offered free coach travel to all supporters heading to their FA Cup third-round replay at Swansea after a goalless draw at Molineux on Saturday. (Express and Star)

Best of Monday's gossip

Juventus are ready to challenge Manchester United for the summer signing of Mesut Ozil if the 29-year-old German is not sold by Arsenal this month. (Corriere dello Sport via Mail)

RB Leipzig will resist any attempt from Liverpool to bring 22-year-old midfielder Naby Keita to Anfield this month. (Liverpool Echo)

The Welsh Football Association risk losing out on managerial target Ryan Giggs to Stoke as they seek a successor to Chris Coleman.(Mirror)

France striker Antoine Griezmann, 26, will demand £400,000 a week to reject Barcelona and join Manchester United from Atletico Madrid. (Sun)

Gossip was compiled by Louise Gwilliam and Matt Henry