Gossip column: Walcott, Sanchez, Keita Alli, Sessegnon, Sakho, Arter

Everton have joined the race to sign Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, 28. The Englishman is also wanted by his first club Southampton, with the Gunners set to ask for close to £30m. (Liverpool Echo)

RB Leipzig could let Guinean midfielder Naby Keita join Liverpool this month. The Reds have already agreed to sign the 22-year-old in the summer for £48m but may be able to take him in January for an additional 15-20m euros payment. (Bild - in German)

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill was set to meet with Stoke City officials on Wednesday over the vacant managerial position, with assistant Roy Keane also expected to move if he takes the job. (Irish Independent)

Tottenham have begun informal discussions with midfielder Dele Alli. The club are said to be confident of agreeing a new deal with the 21-year-old England international. (Mirror)

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan has said the club's 17-year-old English left-back Ryan Sessegnon will not be sold this month, amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. (Telegraph)

Manchester United will have to pay up to £27m to sign 22-year-old Belgian midfielder Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht in January. (Manchester Evening News)

How does VAR work? Let referees' chief Mike Riley explain...

Crystal Palace could complete the signing of Senegal striker Diafra Sakho, 28, from West Ham by the end of the week. (Mirror)

Huddersfield have agreed a £14m deal with Norwich to sign winger Alex Pritchard, 24. The Englishman left Tottenham for £8m in the summer of 2016. (Mail)

West Ham have been told that they will have to pay £15m for Bournemouth and Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter, 28. (Mirror)

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has informed the club he wants to leave, with Liverpool reportedly interested in signing the 21-year-old Spaniard. (Diario Gol - in Spanish)

Hearts are set to sign Manchester United left-back Demetri Mitchell on loan. The 20-year-old English defender would be the Scottish side's first signing of the January transfer window. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Barcelona's Gerard Pique has warned Manchester United that Frenchman and fellow defender Samuel Umtiti will stay at the club for "many more years". The 24-year-old has a £55m release clause in his contract. (Metro)

Millwall have approached Aston Villa over signing 30-year-old defender Tommy Elphick on loan for the rest of the season. Villa manager Steve Bruce has refused to rule out the Englishman leaving the club this month. (Birmingham Mail)

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino says the club is "no longer the same" without his "magical brother" Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian playmaker, who was the best man at Firmino's wedding last year, confirmed his £142m move to Barcelona on Monday.

Best of Wednesday's gossip

Real Madrid have made an approach to Eden Hazard's representatives as they plan a bid for the 27-year-old Chelsea and Belgium playmaker. (Radio Montecarlo, via Mail)

Manchester City are to open preliminary talks with England's Raheem Sterling, 23, regarding a new contract - and could make the winger one of the club's highest-paid players. (Guardian)

Manchester United are interested in Paris St-Germain's Lucas Moura but have not yet made a bid for the 25-year-old Brazil winger. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City have offered Arsenal £20m for striker Alexis Sanchez, 29, with the Chile forward understood to have agreed terms on a £250,000-a-week contract. (Guardian)

Gossip was compiled by Louise Gwilliam and Matt Davis