Ellie Simmonds: Swimming 'icon' to light up Isle of Man awards

Ellie Simmonds has won eight medals at three Paralympic Games

Five-time Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds will be the guest of honour at this year's Isle of Man sports awards.

The 23-year-old has represented Great Britain at three Games, winning eight medals, including five golds.

She shot to fame at Beijing 2008 when she won two gold medals aged 13 - the youngest member of the GB team.

"I'm thrilled to have been invited and it will be an amazing evening on the Isle of Man," Simmonds said.

She was awarded an OBE for services to Paralympic sport at Buckingham Palace in 2013.

In a remarkable career to date she has also won 13 World and 10 European titles - setting numerous world records.

Simmonds, from Walsall, was awarded an OBE for services to Paralympic sport in 2013.

"I've always wanted to visit the Isle of Man, so what better way to do it than this," she said.

"I've heard so many amazing things about both the Island, and indeed the awards, so it really will be a privilege to be the guest of honour."

Isle of Man Sport's executive chairman Gary Corkhill said: "Ellie is an icon of British sport and a true inspiration to us all.

"We are very excited that she is able to be with us on our special night."

The awards ceremony will be held at the Villa Marina in Douglas on 1 March.