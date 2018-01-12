Doping & sports governance parliamentary reports to be published by March

DCMS chairman Damian Collins said the committee was "looking forward to a productive start to 2018"

Parliamentary reports into doping and sports governance are expected to be published by the end of February.

The doping report by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee is expected before the end of January, with the sports governance report released in February.

The criminalisation of doping, more funding for anti-doping efforts and a new sports ombudsman to deal with grievances from athletes, coaches, parents and staff independently are expected to be included.

Both inquiries started under the last parliament, with the "Combating Doping In Sport" inquiry beginning after the Sunday Times published a leaked International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) database of suspicious drug tests in August 2015.

That inquiry moved on to the recent UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) investigation into allegations of wrongdoing at British Cycling and Team Sky and it has seen the likes of IAAF president Lord Coe and Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford face questions from the panel of MPs.

In November, it was announced that there would be no charges over a 'mystery' medical package delivered for Sir Bradley Wiggins at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2011.

It was alleged the package contained a banned substance but the doctor involved said it was a legal decongestant - fluimucil.

Ukad has effectively closed its 14-month investigation, saying it had been "unable" to prove the package contained Fluimucil because of a "lack of contemporaneous evidence".

The sports governance inquiry followed on from earlier looks at Fifa and football in general, and it has investigated issues ranging from the Football Association's handling of bullying and racism allegations made by England women striker Eniola Aluko to concerns about Paralympic sport's classification system.

DCMS chairman Damian Collins said the committee was "looking forward to a productive start to 2018, when we'll conclude some important work on the role of sporting bodies for athletes (and) allegations around doping in sport".