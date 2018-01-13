Gossip column: Martins, Akanji, Ozil, Sanchez, O'Neil, Deulofeu, Keita

Liverpool are interested in Sporting Lisbon's 22-year-old Portugal winger Gelson Martins, who has a 60m euro (£53m) buyout clause. The Reds are prepared to pay about half that, but have offered to multiply his salary by five. (Correio da Manha - in Portuguese, subscription required)

Manchester United want to sign two players from Arsenal - 29-year-old Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, who is also 29. (Independent)

Manchester United may have to pay Sanchez's agent £10m as part of any deal to sign the former Barcelona player. (Sunday Telegraph)

Sanchez's family have arrived in London in preparation for his departure from the Gunners, and Manchester City are still in the running to sign him. (Goal)

RB Leipzig's 22-year-old Guinea midfielder Naby Keita wants to complete his move to Liverpool after Saturday's match against Schalke. (Bild - in German)

Stoke are still keen on appointing Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill as Mark Hughes' replacement. (Sunday Telegraph)

If O'Neill accepts the offer, Roy Keane is likely to join him as assistant - but the former Sunderland, Leicester, Celtic and Aston Villa boss already has a verbal agreement to extend his contract with the Republic. (Irish Independent)

Espanyol boss Quique Sanchez Flores had agreed to take over at Stoke but changed his mind. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid have total confidence in manager Zinedine Zidane, and the Frenchman will have the job for as long as he wants. (Marca)

Barcelona are considering selling five more players in the January transfer window - including 23-year-old Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu, who is a target for Italian club Napoli. (Sport - in Spanish)

'A very clear handball' Where was VAR when it was needed?

Borussia Dortmund are close to signing Basel's 22-year-old Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji for about £19m. (Blick - in German)

But Manchester United are still in the running to sign the defender. (Kicker - in German)

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis says on-loan English defender Lewis Baker, 22, may make an early return to Chelsea. (Northern Echo)

Watford manager Marco Silva and several players were unsettled by Everton's interest in the Portuguese. (Times - subscription required)

Fulham could bid for Norwich's 26-year-old Portuguese forward Nelson Oliveira. (Sun)

New Barcelona signing Yerry Mina removed his boots and socks before walking onto the Nou Camp pitch at his presentation. The 23-year-old Colombian centre-back, signed from Palmeiras, explained it was part of a ritual influenced by a verse from the bible that reads: "With the soles of your feet you will touch the ground you want to conquer." (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez believes centre-back Jamaal Lascelles is good enough to make England's World Cup squad. (ESPN)

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey apologised for not shaking Benitez's hand as he came off on Saturday. (Evening Chronicle)

Goalkeeper training at Argentine fourth-tier club Dock Sud is pretty intense...

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Best of Saturday's gossip

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wants to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez in January, saying the 29-year-old would be a "good investment". (Telegraph)

Tottenham are ready to drop their interest in Bordeaux winger Malcom because the French club want £45m for the 20-year-old, although Arsenal are still interested in signing the Brazilian. (Mail)

Tottenham are ready to start pay talks with striker Harry Kane, 24, and extend the deals of midfielder Christian Eriksen, 25, and forward Son Heung-min, 25. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United plan to start contract negotiations with keeper David de Gea which would see the 27-year-old become the joint-highest earner at the club on £300,000-a-week. (Sun)