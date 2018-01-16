Gossip column: Carroll, Mkhitaryan, Walcott, Aubameyang, Malcom, Rafinha
Chelsea have approached West Ham about signing 29-year-old striker Andy Carroll on a permanent deal. (Telegraph)
The Hammers are willing to listen to offers of £20m for Carroll. (Sky Sports)
Arsenal target Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28, wants a pay rise to move from Manchester United. (Mirror)
Everton are on track to complete the signing of Arsenal winger Theo Walcott, 28, on Wednesday. (Liverpool Echo)
Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, is asking Borussia Dortmund to let him complete a move to Arsenal. (Mirror)
Liverpool's Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic, 21, is a loan target for Middlesbrough and Cardiff City. (ESPN)
Bordeaux president Stephane Martin insists clubs will have a "hard time" trying to sign forward Malcom, amid speculation linking the 20-year-old Brazilian with a move to the Premier League. (L'Equipe via Metro)
Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing 21-year-old Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. (Evening Standard)
Fulham are in talks over a deal for 31-year-old Argentine ex-Liverpool winger Sebastian Leto, who is a free agent. (Daily Mail)
Serbia defender Neven Subotic, 29, and Spanish centre-back Marc Bartra, 27, might leave Borussia Dortmund in January. (Bild- in German)
Barcelona have rejected a 25m euros offer from Inter Milan for 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Rafinha - they want 40m. (Mundo Deportivo)
Cardiff have held talks with Bournemouth regarding signing 29-year-old striker Lewis Grabban. (Bournemouth Echo)
Swansea City have been placed as favourites to sign AC Milan's £35m 22-year-old Portuguese striker Andre Silva. (Wales Online)
Best of Tuesday's gossip
Manchester United forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28, is open to the idea of a move to London to join Arsenal. (Mirror)
Mkhitaryan's agent Mino Raiola says his client holds the key to Manchester United's pursuit of 29-year-old forward Alexis Sanchez. (Times)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has serious concerns about signing the temperament of 28-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Star)
Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing highly rated Norwich midfielder James Maddison, 21. (London Evening Standard)
Newcastle forward Dwight Gayle, 27, has been linked with a £15m move to Championship side Fulham. (Newcastle Chronicle)