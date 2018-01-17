Gossip column: Sanchez, Carroll, Neymar, Hazard, Lewandowski, Eriksen, Ozil

Manchester United's deal to sign Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, from Arsenal will be worth £180m after he agreed a four-and-a-half year contract. (Daily Telegraph)

Sanchez's Manchester United contract will earn him more than £400,000 a week. (Independent)

Chelsea target Andy Carroll has told West Ham he is unable to train - but his club are questioning that after taking scans of the 29-year-old striker's ankle. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have begun talks to extend the contract of Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 27. (Daily Telegraph)

Real Madrid believe the time has come to sign a new attacking trio - Paris St-Germain's Brazilian star Neymar, 25, Chelsea's 27-year-old Belgian Eden Hazard and Bayern Munich's 29-year-old Pole Robert Lewandowski. (Marca)

Bayern Munich could also receive interest from Everton with regards to their 24-year-old Spanish left-back, Juan Bernat. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool fear they have lost out to Bayern Munich in the race to sign Schalke's German midfielder Leon Goretzka, 22. (Liverpool Echo)

Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell, 26, says he is desperate to leave and get playing again - but says he will not walk away from his £70,000-a-week contract. (Daily Mail)

A major British investor who planned to back Amanda Staveley's bid to buy Newcastle has now decided against supporting the proposed takeover. (Guardian)

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez will make a fresh attempt to convince owner Mike Ashley to fund January signings despite the collapse of takeover talks. (Northern Echo)

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is set to be a target for Juventus this summer. The Serie A giants have been watching the 22-year-old Spaniard since 2014. (Tuttosport, via Daily Star)

Juventus are also targeting Tottenham's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 25, or Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, to become their new number 10. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Chelsea have joined Manchester City and Paris St-Germain in the race to sign Nice's Ivorian midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, 26. (Sun)

West Ham are eager to bring in Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario on loan with the 24-year-old Portuguese international said to be frustrated at his lack of playing time. (Daily Telegraph)

But West Ham's Mexican striker Javier Hernandez could be on his way out of the London Stadium with Besiktas reportedly sending a delegation to the capital to speak with the 29-year-old. (Talksport)

Besiktas are also keen on Leicester City striker Islam Slimani. The Turkish giants' president Fikret Orman was at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday to watch the 29-year-old Algerian. (Sky Sports)

West Brom are interested in signing Egyptian centre-back Ali Gabr, 26, on loan from Zamalek. (Express & Star, Wolverhampton)

Watford's Brazilian striker Richarlison is aiming for a summer move, with the 20-year-old's representatives having begun talks with Chelsea and Arsenal. (Watford Observer)

Leeds United are prepared to better the £500,000 bid that Championship rivals Preston had rejected for 24-year-old Rangers forward Josh Windass. (Daily Record)

World Cup winning Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro's son Christian, 18, has gone to the bottom of Serie A by joining strugglers Benevento.(Sun)

Best of Wednesday's gossip

Napoli are interested in signing unsettled Liverpool and Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, 29. (Sky Italia, via Calciomercato)

Borussia Dortmund are ready to let Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, join Arsenal - and want Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 24, to replace him. (Bild - in German)

Chelsea have approached West Ham about signing 29-year-old English striker Andy Carroll on a permanent deal. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, who could leave on a free transfer this summer, must pass a full medical and take a 20% pay cut to receive a new contract. (Sun)

Barcelona have rejected a 25m (£22.2m) euros offer from Inter Milan for 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Rafinha as they want 40m (£35.5m). (Mundo Deportivo)