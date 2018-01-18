Gossip column: Crouch, Sanchez, Moura, Seri, Dzeko, Dybala

Stoke's former England striker Peter Crouch, 36, has emerged as a new target for Chelsea after injury denied Andy Carroll, 29, a possible move from West Ham. (Telegraph)

Tottenham are rivalling Manchester United in a bid to sign Paris St-Germain's Brazilian forward Lucas Moura, 25. (L'Equipe - in French)

Alexis Sanchez has been made to train with Arsenal's youth team as the 29-year-old Chilean forward's move to Old Trafford drags on. (The Times)

United are leading Liverpool and Chelsea in the chase to land Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, 26, with Manchester City also interested in the Ivory Coast international. (Mirror)

Chelsea have also been linked with Roma's Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, 31, and may use 24-year-old Belgian Michy Batshuayi as part of the deal to land the former Manchester City forward. (Sky Italia)

But Chelsea may face a transfer ban for breaking the rules on the signing of foreign players aged under 18. (Guardian)

Brighton are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven's 24-year-old Dutch striker Jurgen Locadia. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

Argentine striker Paulo Dybala, 24, will have to submit a transfer request to have any chance of joining Manchester United, says Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta. (La Gazetta Dello Sport - in Italian)

Arsenal are reportedly one step closer to signing Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the 28-year-old was left out of the Borussia Dortmund squad for their trip to Hertha Berlin. (Bild - in German)

And the Gunners are closing in on agreeing new deals for Germany international Mesut Ozil, 29, and midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26. (Sun)

Everton's former England winger Aaron Lennon, 30, and Leicester striker Islam Slimani, 29, are loan targets for Newcastle United. (Shields Gazette)

Besiktas are also interested in Slimani and now Watford have joined the race for the Algerian. (Daily Star)

Foxes manager Claude Puel says he will consider whether to sign Austrian defender Aleksandar Dragovic on a permanent deal in the summer. The 26-year-old is currently on loan from Bayer Leverkusen. (Leicester Mercury)

Watford boss Marco Silva will do the same regarding 26-year-old Peruvian winger Andre Carrillo, who has impressed on loan from Benfica. (Watford Observer)

West Brom are in talks to sign Basle and Switzerland right-back Michael Lang, 28. (Mail)

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has ruled out any further transfer activity despite being linked with Borussia Dortmund's Serbian defender Neven Subotic, 29. (Huddersfield Examiner)

Joey Barton claims it would be "hypocritical" of Liverpool to sack his former team-mate Jon Flanagan, 25, after the English full-back pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend. (Talksport)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been told West Brom and Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 30, can be signed for £23.5m, with a firm bid expected shortly. (Sun)

West Ham manager David Moyes was at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to watch 24-year-old Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, who he is interested in signing, in action for Chelsea against Norwich. (Mail)

Bayern Munich could receive interest from Everton with regards to their 24-year-old Spanish left-back, Juan Bernat. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United's deal to sign Chile forward Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal will be worth £180m after the 29-year-old agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract. (Telegraph)

Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell says he is desperate to leave and get playing again - but the 26-year-old, who has three England caps, says he will not walk away from his £70,000-a-week contract. (Mail)