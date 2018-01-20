Gossip column: Ronaldo, Aubameyang, Dzeko, Malcom, Mario

Real Madrid have told Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo that he can leave in the summer, with Paris St-Germain and Manchester United both interested in the 32-year-old. (Yahoo)

Arsenal have made a £44m bid for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, but will have to raise their offer to about £53m to convince the German club to do business. (Kicker - in German)

The Gabon international has been pictured playing five-a-side wearing a Dortmund shirt bearing the name of former team-mate Ousmane Dembele, who now plays for Barcelona. (Bild via Archie Rhind-Tutt on Twitter)

Chelsea are closing in on an agreement to sign Bosnian former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, 31, and Brazil-born left-back Emerson Palmieri, 23, from Roma, with the Italian side asking for £53m. (Gianlucadimarzio.com - in Italian)

Tottenham are interested in Bordeaux's 20-year-old Brazilian attacker Malcom, but want to be the only bidders to avoid his value rising. (Football London)

Roma want Manchester United's 28-year-old Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, but only on loan. (Sunday Mirror)

Barcelona's 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Rafinha is set to join Inter Milan on loan with an option for a £30m permanent deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea's Ghanaian full-back Baba Rahman, 23, could join Schalke on loan for a second time during his time at Stamford Bridge. (Reviersport via Goal)

West Ham are considering an approach to take Portugal midfielder Joao Mario on loan from Inter Milan, with the 25-year-old struggling for form in the wake of his £38m move from Sporting Lisbon. (Sunday Mirror)

Leicester City and Everton are interested in Besiktas' 33-year-old Serbian centre-back Dusko Tosic. (Haberturk via Leicester Mercury)

Stoke have made a bid for New York City FC's England Under-21 midfielder Jack Harrison, 21. (Goal)

Crystal Palace are set to sign Benfica's 21-year-old Swedish midfielder Erdal Rakip on loan for the rest of the season. (Mail on Sunday)

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is being lined up to replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager in the summer, with former Blues defender Juliano Belletti as his director of football. (Star)

And Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is the prime target for Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)

Tottenham are expected to beat Arsenal to the signing of Bordeaux's 20-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder Malcom. (Telegraph)

It may not be a done deal yet but Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has congratulated Manchester United on the signing of Arsenal's Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29. (Talksport)

Manchester City pulled out of the deal to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal as they feared it would have an impact on the financial stability of the club. (Times - subscription required)