Gossip column: Sanchez, Ozil, Aubameyang, Dzeko, Lemar, Mata, Palmieri

Chile striker Alexis Sanchez has been pictured wearing a Manchester United kit for the first time as the 29-year-old edges closer to completing his move from Arsenal. (Metro)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, is eyeing a massive new contract if the Gunners sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, and Armenia playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 29, on huge deals in this transfer window. (Sun)

Gunners chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been spotted in Dortmund as he attempts to finalise a deal for Gabon forward Aubameyang. (Express)

Roma's sporting director Monchi has refused to rule out the prospect of Chelsea signing both Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko, 31, and Brazilian defender Emerson Palmieri, 23. (Metro)

Manchester United will be concerned after Athletic Bilbao's Kepa rejected the chance to join Real Madrid, meaning the Spanish side could now turn their attention once again to the Red Devils' David de Gea. (Mirror)

Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar, 22, who is a major target for Liverpool and Arsenal, has snubbed the Premier League by letting it be known he wants to move to Spain. (Star)

Arturo Vidal says there is "no chance" of him leaving Bayern Munich in January. The 30-year-old Chile midfielder has been linked with a move to Chelsea. (Goal)

Several clubs across Europe - including Tottenham - have been put on red alert after Bordeaux forward Malcom, 20, shared a video of himself on a plane as he flew to meet his agent. (Sun)

Stoke have made a £3.25m bid for New York City winger Jack Harrison. The 21-year-old Englishman is a former Liverpool and Manchester United academy player. (Mail)

Valencia are planning to capitalise on the uncertainty over Juan Mata's future at Manchester United by signing the 29-year-old Spain playmaker on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer. (Star)

Manchester City academy chief Brian Marwood has made a personal check on £20m-rated Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 18, who has been described as the new Paul Pogba. (Mail)

Chelsea have made a loan approach for Leicester City's Algeria forward Islam Slimani, 29, in their bid to sign a striker this month. (Mail)

Manchester City are exploring the possibility of sending young players to League Cup semi-final rivals Bristol City on loan. (Mirror)

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal says Wilfried Bony will get more Premier League game time in the coming weeks - but only when he believes the 29-year-old Ivory Coast forward can operate at 100%. (Wales Online)

Norwich City are on the brink of signing Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean. But the 26-year-old Scot may not arrive until the summer. (Eastern Daily Press)

Real Madrid have told Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo that he can leave in the summer, with Paris St-Germain and Manchester United both interested in the 32-year-old. (Yahoo)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 24, will be a target for Real Madrid in the summer, with the Spanish club prepared to pay £200m for the England striker. (Sunday Times - subscription required)

Chelsea are closing in on an agreement to sign Bosnian former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, 31, and Brazil-born left-back Emerson Palmieri, 23, from Roma, with the Italian side asking for £53m. (Gianlucadimarzio.com - in Italian)

Tottenham are interested in Bordeaux's 20-year-old Brazilian attacker Malcom, but want to be the only bidders to avoid his value rising. (Football London)

Manchester City have held talks with Shakhtar Donetsk about a deal to sign 24-year-old midfielder Fred, who would join in the summer. (Sunday Telegraph)